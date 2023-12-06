Three CFA brigades respond to hay baler fire near Kirkstall

A hay baler caught fire in a paddock at Tarrone on Wednesday, December 6, 2023.
A Country Fire Authority spokeswoman said the fire started about 2.45pm.
"Crews from Kirkstall, Warrong and Willatook responded to a hay baler fire," she said.
"The fire was contained to the hay baler at 3.10pm and deemed safe at 3.36pm."
She said the crews remained on scene.
It came after a hay baler fire in Hamilton on December 5.
A spokeswoman said five CFA units from Hamilton and North Hamilton responded to the fire shortly before 9pm.
"Crews contained fire to the baler and deemed it safe at 9.08pm," she said.
Earlier this year it was revealed rampant vegetation growth and hot, dry weather conditions could lead to a catastrophic bushfire season.
Fire Rescue Victoria unit commander Adam Young said the Australian Seasonal Bushfire Outlook predicted higher-than-average temperatures and drier seasonal conditions ahead of the 2023-24 bushfire season.
"There are particular concerns around the western district, which encompasses Warrnambool and surrounds," he said.
He said three years of higher than average rainfall had provided ideal growing conditions for vegetation, which was expected to dry out as rain fall eased over the coming months.
"Once that dries out we have what we call a higher fuel load, which can lead to faster moving and more intense fires," Mr Young said.
"When you look at the rainfall over the last three years, our bushfire seasons have been quite benign.
"But now we do have concerns around those predicted above average temperatures and below average rainfall. That will create an environment that is more prone to fires and should one start, we're concerned about the fire intensity increase and the rate of speed, too."
