The Standard
Wednesday, 6 December 2023
Home/News/Latest News

Three CFA brigades respond to hay baler fire near Kirkstall

Monique Patterson
By Monique Patterson
Updated December 6 2023 - 5:40pm, first published 4:47pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The hay baler fire was quickly brought under control.
The hay baler fire was quickly brought under control.

A hay baler caught fire in a paddock at Tarrone on Wednesday, December 6, 2023.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Monique Patterson

Monique Patterson

Journalist

I'm a journalist with more than 15 years experience. I currently work at The Standard in Warrnambool. If you have anything to add to this story please contact me at mpatterson@warrnamboolstandard.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.

Help