Frustrated neighbour calls for crackdown on rogue caravan park

A frustrated Illowa man has called on Moyne Shire Council to crack down on his neighbour, who he says has been operating an illegal caravan park.
Colin Supple spoke at the November council meeting to vent his exasperation at the council's lack of action on the issue.
"This is the second time this guy has tried to set up a caravan park," Mr Supple said. "The council needs to stop him.
"He also needs to be bound by some council process that stops him from doing it again."
Mr Supple said his neighbour had been using a booking website to advertise his property for use as a caravan park and had been hosting guests on the land.
He said his and his neighbour's properties were both part of a subdivision created by the council in 2002 in Douglas Lane on the eastern edge of Tower Hill.
He said a covenant was placed on the blocks at the time - at the request of the council - to forbid any commercial or industrial activities on the property. Property owners could grow fruit and vegetables for sale, but the transactions would have to occur elsewhere.
"The neighbour, by charging site fees, has clearly breached the nature of this covenant," he said.
But Mr Supple said the neighbour had not only been breaking the covenant, he had also been operating a caravan park illegally.
"Not only is (this activity) in breach of the covenant, but the neighbour does not appear to have undertaken any planning process to allow it to be registered with council as a caravan park," he said.
He said it was unclear where the caravans were disposing of waste and he did not believe the neighbour had any fire plans in place despite the CFA allegedly being called out to the property to douse an out-of-control fire.
"Council needs to go back to this guy, tell him to close the two booking sites down," Mr Supple said.
Cr James Purcell said the council had a team acting on the matter, but Mr Supple said more needed to be done, given the neighbour's intransigence.
"A compliance officer on October 12 sent them a letter saying (the sites advertising the campsites) must cease operation... and then on November 20 he contacted the guy again, who said he's collecting data. Well I'm not sure what sort of data he's collecting," Mr Supple said.
"This site is asking people to book 12 months ahead... he's obviously not listening to the message he's been getting."
Cr Jim Doukas said he agreed the council needed to lift its game.
"I think really the shire should have come down hard from the very start, which it clearly hasn't," he said.
The shire's environment, economy and place director Jodie McNamara said the council was aware of the websites advertising the caravan and campsites.
"These sites are considered to be commercial caravan parks which carry a number of requirements in terms of planning, safety and environmental health," Ms McNamara said.
"Council has written to each of the listed sites and informed them if they keep operating in this way, they require appropriate permits. Any application for planning permission will be subject to the normal processes of notification and assessment.
"We continue to monitor the situation and those operating without a permit will be subject to enforcement action."
