City performance venue broadens shows to cater to all

Legendary musicians and performers including Ella Hooper and Frankie J Holden will grace Warrnambool's Lighthouse Theatre stage in 2024.
The range of music acts performing at the city venue include Hooper, who is the lead singer of Australian band Killing Heidi, ARIA-nominated and award-winning Indigenous singer and songwriter Emma Donovan and The Black Sorrows' backing vocalists and sisters Vika and Linda Bull.
Australian singer and actor Frankie J Holden and his wife Michelle Pettigrove will also entertain crowds as the power couple take centre stage to celebrate the rich tapestry of life and love in their show How Sweet It Is.
Lighthouse Theatre service manager Xavier Dannock said the program, previously known as the theatre season, was changed to Lighthouse Theatre Presents to reflect the broadening nature of the performances, events and experiences held at the venue.
Mr Dannock said the council owned and run facility attempted to remove some of the stigma attached to attending a theatre season.
He said it was also about allowing the audience members to imagine themselves on stage.
"(It is) a place where your identity, alongside those of your friends and the broader world, is reflected," Mr Dannock said.
"This space serves as a collective canvas for sharing stories, inviting the community to embark on emotional journeys through the narratives presented."
Mr Dannock said it was also about ensuring everyone felt welcome at the venue.
"We strive to provide the most accessible, welcoming and safe space - something that is at the core of our values," he said.
Three performances will be accompanied by an Auslan interpreter.
Mr Dannock said the venue had also expanded its multicultural offerings with Lost in Shanghai and The Peasant Prince.
Lost in Shanghai was written by journalist Jane Hutcheon who drew inspiration from her mother Beatrice's turbulent childhood in pre-Communist Shanghai, while The Peasant Prince tells the remarkable true story of a 10-year-old peasant boy's journey from impoverished rural China to the international dance scene.
The Australian identity will also be explored in Past the Shallows which tells the story of two brothers and their father, an abalone diver, who live on the south coast of Tasmania.
Sports lovers are also catered for with the comedy drama NEWK, The John Newcombe Story, which traces the life of the great Australian tennis player of the 1960s and 70s.
For the little ones, there will be The Gruffalo, a show based on the children's book, and Tempo, a Flying Fruit Fly Circus production which showcases an ensemble of young performers.
There will also be the return of favourites including the Melbourne Comedy Festival Roadshow, Bell Shakespeare, Opera Australia and Inventi Ensemble with all new productions.
The program was launched at the venue on Thursday, December 7, 2023, which included a set by the award-winning comedian Gillian Cosgriff.
