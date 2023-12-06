Pacing yourself, drinking water? If you drink and drive, you're kidding yourself

If you think a big meal, 'pacing yourself' or drinking lots of water will stop you blowing over the legal limit, you're kidding yourself.
That's the message in a new road safety campaign which highlights the dangers of low-level drinking and driving and bust the myths people believe on how to stay under .05 when drinking alcohol and ultimately says don't drink and drive.
The campaign was released as it was revealed 17 people have been killed on south-west roads in 2023.
This was seven more than at the same time last year.
There have been six deaths in Southern Grampians Shire, four in Glenelg, three in Corangamite, one in Warrnambool and one in Moyne.
The Transport Accident Commission (TAC) and Victoria Police ad campaign Stop Kidding Yourself. If you drink, don't drive says it's time to remove the guesswork and don't risk drinking and driving.
Minister for Roads and Road Safety Melissa Horne said alcohol remained a leading factor in trauma on roads.
'Stop Kidding Yourself' busts the major myths surrounding drinking alcohol and driving, urging Victorians to prioritise safety on our roads," Ms Horne said.
"Even in small amounts, alcohol affects perception, vision, concentration, reaction time and causes drowsiness - all of which increases your risk of making a tragic mistake on the roads. It's not worth the risk - if you drink, don't drive."
Transport Accident Commission chief executive officer Tracey Slatter said the campaign was a timely reminder to Victorians that drinking and driving don't mix.
"We want to embrace a culture where driving after drinking any alcohol is not considered normal," she said.
"Many people think they can manage their blood-alcohol level by following a set of vague rules handed down through generations, but the only way to avoid the risk entirely is to completely separate drinking and driving."
