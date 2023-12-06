Four new childcare centres to be built in south-west to address shortages

Warrnambool is one of 30 locations across the state which will have new childcare centres by 2028.
The state government will own and operate the centres in a bid to address the shortage of childcare.
Member for Western Victoria Jacinta Ermacora said Warrnambool, Portland, Casterton and Hamilton would all have new childcare centres built.
Construction on the Portland centre, which will be built at South Portland Primary School, will begin in 2026.
The locations of the centres at Warrnambool, Casterton and Hamilton have not yet been determined but Ms Ermacora said building would begin in 2027/28.
"The state government is running the centres to help alleviate the acute shortages being felt across the state," Ms Ermacora said.
Premier Jacinta Allan and Minister for Children Lizzie Blandthorn announced there would be 50 new childcare centres built in total.
On Tuesday, December 5, 2023, the sites were announced for the first 10 - including Portland - and the locations were revealed for the next 20.
Ms Allan said the 20 centres - including Warrnambool, Casterton and Hamilton, would be located - where possible at or alongside government schools, hospitals, TAFEs and other major employers.
She said this would make childcare more accessible and convenient - as well as affordable - for busy families.
"More childcare options, closer to home, that's what Victorian parents need, and that's what we're delivering," Ms Allan said.
"We're making sure more Victorian parents can get back to work when they want to, removing the stress they face in constantly searching for childcare - and most importantly, making sure kids are getting the critical early education they need for the best start in life."
The announcement comes after it was revealed childcare waiting lists were growing in the south-west.
Anita Rank, the former chairwoman of Regional Development Australia Barwon South West, said in a submission to the early childhood education and care inquiry the lack of childcare was depleting the region's workforce.
"While there are many reasons driving women's workforce participation, access to childcare is recognised as a significant factor, particularly in the Barwon South West region and even more so in remote towns such as Apollo Bay and Hawkesdale," she said.
"The largest employing sectors for women are healthcare and social assistance, retail trade, education and training, accommodation and food services, all experiencing significant workforce shortages."
Ms Rank said waiting lists for childcare in Glenelg Shire were growing.
"The children's services team in Glenelg Shire continues to experience staffing shortages and high numbers of enrolments for all programs on offer, across all centres in the shire," she said.
"Workforce shortages and growing waiting lists present as the key issues and are intrinsically interconnected.
"Current staffing shortages are resulting in growing waiting lists and as of May 18, 2023 there are approximately 173 children on waiting lists for our council-managed early years programs."
The Municipal Association of Victoria (MAV) said in its submission the state government should support the extension of in-home care.
"If supported, strengthened, and expanded, these existing models have the potential to provide unique, low-cost, flexible options for vulnerable families," the submission said.
"They are already in place across Australia and provide significant social, economic and human capital benefits to local communities."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.