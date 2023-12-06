League kicks $40k goal despite tough economic times as president re-elected

The Warrnambool and District Football Netball League has weathered tough economic conditions to post a $40,000 profit in 2023.
League president Kylie Murphy, who was re-elected for another term at the December 6 AGM, was pleased with the result despite it being $20,000 down on 2022.
"To me I don't think it's a big loss because it's still $40,000 profit," she told The Standard.
"Yes of course there's things that have gone up, like the footballs have gone up, the honorariums they've gone up a little bit, trophies have gone up. I'm not concerned.
"There's still enough money in the bank, the $40,000 is still a good profit I think."
The financial report presented at the AGM at Russells Creek's Mack Oval headquarters showed the league had $181,747 in the bank compared with $143,087 at the end of 2022.
The league's finals series generated $119,384 in gate-takings, $1612 up on 2022. Sponsorship had the biggest increase, up $11,250.
All board members with terms up were re-elected at the AGM.
Murphy was thrilled to be re-elected as president, a post she has held since late 2019.
"I enjoy doing the job and working with the clubs and with my board members," she said.
Murphy said the board want the competition to continue to be "welcoming and a nice family environment" and were always looking for ways to improve the league.
