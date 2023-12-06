The Standard
Wednesday, 6 December 2023
Home/News/Latest News

League kicks $40k goal despite tough economic times as president re-elected

Matt Hughes
By Matt Hughes
December 6 2023 - 7:11pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The WDFNL has posted a significant profit in 2023. Picture by Sean McKenna
The WDFNL has posted a significant profit in 2023. Picture by Sean McKenna

The Warrnambool and District Football Netball League has weathered tough economic conditions to post a $40,000 profit in 2023.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Matt Hughes

Matt Hughes

Journalist

Matt is a sports journalist at The Standard.

Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.