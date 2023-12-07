Paul survived a firey two-truck crash. Now he has a message for motorists

Paul Edge went to work on December 14, 2018, and woke up nine weeks later in hospital with multiple broken bones, a traumatic brain injury and an amputated right leg.
The then 56-year-old Terang man was driving a grain/pellet semi-trailer at Naringal when he collided with the rear of a B-double milk tanker.
Paul was trapped inside the truck when it caught fire.
A quick-thinking member of the public used a bucket to catch the milk spilling from the tanker to extinguish the blaze.
Paul doesn't remember anything about the crash.
He doesn't even recall going to work that day with one of his last memories being his son's wedding three weeks earlier.
But his ongoing injuries and scars are a daily reminder.
Paul suffered an aortic tear, 10 broken ribs, five cracked vertebrae, a compound fracture to the arm, ruptured kidney cyst, fractured sternum, a head injury and a broken leg, which was later amputated.
He spent 49 days in The Alfred's intensive care unit and then about four weeks in the brain injury unit of Epworth Hospital.
The following five months saw him learn how to walk again with the use of a prosthetic leg at Epworth's rehabilitation centre.
He has a permanent traumatic brain injury and 78 per cent of his body is classed as impaired.
Paul says he doesn't know what caused the collision, which was investigated by Victoria Police and no charges were laid.
He can no longer work as a truck driver, a job he loved for close to 20 years, and he suffers daily pain, fatigue and memory loss.
"But it's not about me," he told The Standard.
"It's about all of the people around me that have been affected and continue to be affected from each and every collision that occurs."
Paul told his story on the eve of the five-year anniversary of the horrific crash, in the hope that it would reach "even just one" driver.
There have been 17 lives lost on south-west roads so far in 2023.
Paul's wife Marg is grateful every day that her husband did not become a statistic.
She was at work when she heard about the crash and raced to the Warrnambool Base Hospital's emergency department where she was met by an almost unrecognisable husband.
Hospital staff told her to give her husband a kiss, go home and pack her bags for The Alfred.
The smell of diesel in the emergency room still triggers her to this day.
On her way back to Terang Marg could see the scene of the crash that she feared would take her husband's life.
As she packed her bags, she heard the HEMS4 helicopter overhead.
"I just said to him 'please just hold on'," Marg said.
The Edges and their sons Simon and Brodie spent Christmas in the intensive care unit that year.
Paul's broken leg became infected and his wife, a district nurse, was asked to give permission to amputate.
"To make a decision for his body was quite confronting but it had to be done," Marg said.
The couple said they would never fully understand what the other went through.
But in the years after the crash they have learned the ripple effect of road trauma.
Paul said a fatality or serious injury collision was one thing "but the rest is tenfold".
"(Road trauma) never goes away," he said.
He said those unfortunate to witness collisions were unlikely to forget what they saw, including bystanders, first responders and health workers, as well as the families waiting in agony by a loved one's hospital bed.
Since the 2018 crash, Paul has met The Alfred unit manager and hospital staff, his emergency doctor and now retired Warrnambool paramedic Jock O'Connor who was first at the scene.
He said he would forever be indebted to them, as well as those who campaigned for 10 years for the HEMS4.
The couple also thanked the Terang community who for eight months looked after their home, mowed the lawns and offered them everything from fuel vouchers to accommodation in Melbourne.
They count their lucky stars but would not wish their experience on anyone.
The Edges urged motorists to be careful this December, which is historically the worst month for road trauma in Australia.
"Get up five minutes earlier, chuck the phone in the boot, and wear a seat belt. It saved my life," Paul said.
"Think about those that will be affected, take a minute to put yourself in a position where you have a knock on the door that someone has died."
