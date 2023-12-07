The Standard
Home/News/Latest News

Paul survived a firey two-truck crash. Now he has a message for motorists

Jessica Howard
By Jessica Howard
Updated December 8 2023 - 10:53am, first published 8:27am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Terang's Marg and Paul Edge have spoken about the five years since a serious two-truck crash that left Paul with multiple broken bones and an amputated right leg. Picture by Sean McKenna
Terang's Marg and Paul Edge have spoken about the five years since a serious two-truck crash that left Paul with multiple broken bones and an amputated right leg. Picture by Sean McKenna

Paul Edge went to work on December 14, 2018, and woke up nine weeks later in hospital with multiple broken bones, a traumatic brain injury and an amputated right leg.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jessica Howard

Jessica Howard

Journalist

Get in touch: jessica.howard@warrnamboolstandard.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.

Help