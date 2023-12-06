Rates, roads and animal welfare top of mind for new dairy farmer president

Fairer rates, better roads and ensuring prime animal welfare are top of the list for the new voice for dairy farmers.
Those are the goals of Winslow farmer Bernie Free in his first term as United Dairy Farmers of Victoria's new president.
Mr Free - who milks 1300 cows on 520 hectares of land - said he had a clear plan despite spending just two months as vice president prior to his appointment.
"I want to make sure we're united and working towards the same goals," he said.
"We all need to get together and talk and work out what our priorities are and see what dairy wants."
Mr Free grew up in Simpson in the Heytesbury settlement before moving to Warrnambool and then Yambuk where he share-farmed and later owned an operation for 25 years.
He now manages Freedom Dairying which employs four workers, including his daughter. The father of two said he was well-placed to address issues in the sector given his background.
"My first focus is the animal welfare legislation that's going to be released in the next few weeks or early next year," he said.
"There was an act which was re-written which was reasonably old and it's being modernised to make sure animals are looked after.
"Then it's rates and roads. With roads, we're making all the produce for people to eat, manufacture, value-add and export to other countries. Every time a truck drives over a pothole it costs somebody somewhere lots of money.
"The cost of living crisis at the moment is an issue for everybody. The cost of power is another one - we've got power lines, wind towers and solar panels pushing into agricultural land which we also want to keep an eye on.
"Then water is becoming a major issue in northern Victoria. There's different issues in each of the three regions (west, north and Gippsland).
"I need to make sure I'm the president for every one of those".
