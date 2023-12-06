Give the gift of reading to spread Christmas cheer to Warrnambool youngsters

Help a child enter a magical world at Christmas by donating a book.
The Warrnambool Library is spreading the spirit of Christmas by helping to get new books to children from vulnerable families.
The community is encouraged to give the gift of reading by leaving a new book under the Christmas tree at the Warrnambool Library.
"Every child deserves a book and this is something that the Warrnambool Library is doing to promote that love of reading," Warrnambool Library programs and partnerships coordinator Jackie Elliott said.
"There's some fantastic information around three-year-olds who can name a favourite book are known to be better readers at age seven.
"Children who were exposed to more storybooks showed a greater inclination to read for pleasure and in turn, had more advanced literacy skills as adolescents."
Ms Elliott said all books suitable for babies through to teenagers would be gratefully accepted, but library staff were happy to help anyone looking for ideas.
"We're definitely looking for more picture books and middle-grade books," she said.
"Local authors are terrific as well as any Indigenous authors, we love having that type of thing to give to the families in the Warrnambool community."
Books will be accepted until December 16.
