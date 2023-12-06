New saleyards walkways sell as hammer falls on second online auction

It took two attempts but the new walkways installed just months before Warrnambool's old saleyards closed in 2022 have been sold at auction.
The walkways had failed to sell at the first online clearing sale held in May 2023 but the auction brought in more than $200,000.
A second auction which ended on Monday, December 4, 2023 brought another $184,000 into the council's coffers.
A council spokesman confirmed the walkways were sold, and there were plans to hold another auction to sell off even more from the saleyards site.
Just what the council plans to do with the site long-term is still to be decided with a land use study set to go before councillors early in the new year.
The council had been set to spend about $5.6 million upgrading the ageing facility but after a heated public debate over the long-term future of the site councillors voted 4-3 in November 2022 to close it down mid-2023 rather than spend the money.
The run down facility created issues for the council when concrete walkways collapsed in October 2020.
The council spent almost $300,000 on new steel walkways which were installed mid-2022 - about six months before the facility closed.
