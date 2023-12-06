Missing Terang man may be interstate

Police are appealing for public assistance to help locate a man who may be interstate after he was last seen in Terang in November 2023.
A police statement said the 61-year-old, Craig, was last seen packing his vehicle at his Terang residence on November 22.
An image of the missing man has been released.
"Craig was last seen wearing a suit and travelling in a red 2010 Mitsubishi Lancer," the statement said.
"It is believed he is heading to or is in the New South Wales and Australian Capital Territory area.
"Craig is described as having a Caucasian appearance, is approximately 185 centimetres and 90 kilograms with a solid build.
"Police and family have concerns due to his medical conditions."
Anyone with information on his whereabouts is urged to contact Terang Police Station on 5592 1058.
