From 'cultural legend' to the 'inadequate zone', is it time for a new pool?

A new pool for Warrnambool is years away with the "eye-watering" budget for a new facility reliant on funding from cash-strapped state and federal governments.
The council has released its aquatic strategy and is looking to the community to direct its next step - redevelop on the current site or move to a new one.
Both options are costly. There is a third options which is just to "make good" with what is there for $10 million.
But Cr Max Taylor said ongoing maintenance costs of a new facility would be cheaper at a new site.
Cr Richard Ziegeler said the cost of construction was only the start.
"We have to be able to maintain it," he said.
"That's the key. It's going to cost council and ratepayers' money to maintain an aquatic facility that they're proud of."
Cr Ziegeler said the old swimming pool had elements of "cultural legend" that a lot of people were very fond of.
"AquaZone, I don't think, lived up to that particular legend. In fact, it was often called the inadequate zone by many because it didn't provide the same legendary romance of the old pool," he said.
The council now have an opportunity with some "eye-wateringly-high" budgets to actually provide an aquatic facility people will be proud of and fall in love with like they did the old pool, he said.
Chief executive officer Andrew Mason said the aquatic strategy was triggered by a recognition that the existing AquaZone site was coming to the end of its life - both in terms of ability to cater to population growth and the age of the infrastructure.
Cr Max Taylor said a funding strategy would be needed to raise the significant investment to deliver any of the options.
Cr Angie Paspaliaris said it was a major project that was going to take a lot of years to realise, and would need state and federal government funding.
"The current facility does require short-term investment. Obviously it is a high cost to keep the centre going," she said.
Mayor Ben Blain said the report found there was a need for a warm water pool, especially with the city's ageing population.
The councillors voted unanimously on Monday, December 4, 2023 to begin public consultation on the strategy which includes a warm water pool, spa and sauna and an expanded gym area.
The greenfield site plan will include a 25-metre indoor pool and 50-metre outdoor pool.
