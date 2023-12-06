All paws on deck to help give children creature comforts this Christmas

Humans, dogs and cats - the more the merrier when it comes to helping to raise funds for south-west children in need this Christmas.
Boxer dog Raya may be expecting a litter of of pups this festive season but she's put her best paw forward to help Petstock Warrnambool raise $1300 for kids experiencing hardship, home instability, serious illness or disability.
Raya's owner and store manager Kerryn Taylor said the team had already trumped its fundraising total for 2022 despite being half way through its campaign.
"We love that we've raised that much so far, it's just great," she said.
"It's a big increase from last year - about 100 per cent more. It's so good that people are so giving this year."
She said funds raised would go to several charities which harnessed the "magic of pets and therapy animals" to assist children.
"There are a lot of children in need these days and if we can help out as much as possible, that's great," Ms Taylor said.
"We're helping the animals out which in turn helps the children. There are so many children out there who are supported by guide dogs and therapy animals."
She said residents could either make a donation or purchase select products around the store to have their bauble displayed at the front of the shop.
"People just love having a bauble of their own on display," she laughed.
"We encourage people to come in and keep donating. It started on November 1 and will end on December 24."
All funds raised would be donated to MacKillop Family Services - some for its therapy dog program - and to Very Special Kids to support its initiatives including Paw Pals.
So far, the Petstock Foundation has collectively raised half of its $800,000 goal.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.