The Standardsport
Wednesday, 6 December 2023
Home/Sport/Cricket

'I can get faster': World-class feat on talented teen's to-do list

Justine McCullagh-Beasy
By Justine McCullagh-Beasy
December 6 2023 - 3:24pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Port Campbell teenager Milly Illingworth appeals for a wicket while playing for WBBL franchise Melbourne Stars. Picture by Getty Images
Port Campbell teenager Milly Illingworth appeals for a wicket while playing for WBBL franchise Melbourne Stars. Picture by Getty Images

MELBOURNE Stars fast bowler Milly Illingworth isn't one to sit idle.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Justine McCullagh-Beasy

Justine McCullagh-Beasy

Sports journalist

Sports journalist with an interest in feature reporting. Email: justine.mc@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from sports
Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.