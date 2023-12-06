Behind the stumps: Duo delights with eye-catching opening partnership

A former Warrnambool and District Cricket Association division one captain may not have many more appearances left in his new club colours but is already making a significant impact on the field.
Ex-Dennington skipper and premiership player Josh Squires, alongside Steven Aberline put together a memorable opening partnership for Allansford-Panmure on Saturday, December 2 in the association's division two competition.
The duo smashed 213 between them in a barnstorming win against North Warrnambool Eels at Bushfield, sending the ball to all parts of the field in the process.
Squires, 37, in just his fifth appearance at the club after joining the Gators to play alongside some school friends, belted an unbeaten 126 not out while Aberline crunched 103 to help their side post 3-307 from 45 overs.
His time at the club will be cut short though as he prepares to move west to Perth alongside his wife and three children in January for a "fresh start".
"It's a big move, we've sold the house and we are looking forward to it as a family," he said.
"We're planning on getting a caravan and spending a few weeks in January getting to Perth, so it's going to be great.
"It's a fresh start for us."
The move to the Gators has most importantly connected Squires with some old mates before he makes the move across the Nullabor.
He said he was going to embrace his final few games in an association he had played in most of his life.
"I'm pretty happy with the move, I haven't played for a few years actually but had a few schoolmates from 20 years ago get me here," he said.
"I've taken the last few years off the game and it's starting to come back to me a little bit. But it's been awesome playing with some old mates.
"I've always wanted to play with them and with the move to Perth with the family, it was the right time.
"Ever since we went to school I was at Dennington, they all went to different clubs so it's been really great and I'm going to enjoy the final few."
The experienced campaigner said it was good fun to bat alongside Aberline and raise the bat for the three figures.
"I wouldn't say I smashed them but I felt like I was hitting them alright," he said.
"Apart from the fitness probably being a bit under I've felt really good, it's been strange but it's been good. I'm not complaining."
Aberline said it was an exciting feeling to hit his third career century.
"It was good fun, it was the first time I've batted with Josh actually, I really enjoyed it," he said.
"We plodded along really, took our opportunities and got a bit of reward in the end which is always nice.
"There wasn't any real dominance I don't reckon, I made my century first but it's probably because I had a few more opportunities to find the boundaries in the end. But I had a lot of fun with Josh."
Alberline, who is the club president, said the Gators - the only club to have two teams in division two - were in a really healthy position on and off the field with strong numbers in the men's and women's junior and senior sides.
"As president, I'm extremely proud of everyone's input into the club," he said.
"That's what makes it so easy, we're all putting in our bit and everyone's respectful and doing it all as one team and bringing us all up.
"I'm pretty proud of what we've got out there, we've got so many junior grades and senior grades and that helps provide opportunities for so many people to play some great cricket."
The Warrnambool and District Cricket Association has locked in its side for the second round of the Festival of Cricket, with Allansford-Panmure champion Chris Bant to lead the group against Portland at Reid Oval on Sunday, December 10.
After an upset loss to South West Cricket in the opening match, the WDCA will welcome some new faces in as it looks to continue preparing for the upcoming Melbourne Country Week carnival where it will narrow down its squad in coming weeks.
Squad: Chris Bant (Allansford-Panmure, captain); Shannon Beks (Dennington); Theo Opperman (Merrivale); Bailey Jenkinson (North Warrnambool Eels); Zavier Mungean (Wesley Yambuk Titans); Todd Lamont (Mortlake); Jacob Hetherington (Nestles); Campbell Love (Brierly-Christ Church); Jake Dickinson (Nirranda); Henry Bensch (Port Fairy); Matt Petherick (Merrivale); Simon Richardson (Allansford-Panmure)
The Tigers enjoyed a successful day at home for the division one match against Mortlake in the previous round, raising funds for the McGrath Foundation which raises money for breast cancer nurses.
The club will host West Warrnambool at Merrivale Recreation Reserve in division two while Dennington hosts the Tigers in division three.
If you can't make it down on the day and donate, you can head to www.pinkisthecolour.com.au/fundraisers/merrivalecricket/pink-stumps-day23 and follow the prompts.
Warrnambool and District Cricket Association champion Nick Butters will make a cameo appearance for home club North Warrnambool Eels in Thursday night's Twenty20 match against Russells Creek at Mack Oval from 5.30pm.
Butters, who captains South Barwon in the Geelong association, has been granted a permit to play for the club and is in the midst of a golden individual season.
The multiple two-day and one-day premiership captain featured in the recent SuperSmash tournament at Purnim as a guest player.
WDCA Team of the Week
Shannon Beks 58* (Dennington); Geoff Williams 72 and 2-26 (Nestles); Michael Harricks 63 (Nestles); Tyler Fowler 43 and 3-11 (West Warrnambool); Ben Threlfall 73 (West Warrnambool); Liam Burgess 72* (North Warrnambool Eels); Ryan Barnes 72 (Russells Creek); Josh Stapleton 30 and 5-12 (Merrivale); Rommel Shahzad 19* and 4-29 (Allansford-Panmure); Sam Worden 3-8 (Dennington); Blake Evans 5-23 (Russells Creek)
