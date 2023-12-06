The Standard
Wednesday, 6 December 2023
Home/News/Latest News
Watch

More than 20-year-old weather record broken in spring 2023

Lillian Altman
By Lillian Altman
December 6 2023 - 3:15pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
A 22-year-old weather record was broken in spring 2023. Picture by Sean McKenna
A 22-year-old weather record was broken in spring 2023. Picture by Sean McKenna

A 22-year-old weather record was broken in the south-west this spring.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Lillian Altman

Lillian Altman

Journalist

Lillian is an experienced journalist who joined Warrnambool Standard in late 2021. She has a particular interest in writing stories on the arts and culture, health, education, breaking news, police stories, as well as human interest and profiles.

Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.