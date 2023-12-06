More than 20-year-old weather record broken in spring 2023

A 22-year-old weather record was broken in the south-west this spring.
Bureau of Meteorology senior climatologist Jonathan Pollock said the average daily maximum temperature recorded at the Cape Nelson Lighthouse in November 2023 was 16.7 degrees.
"That is the lowest, the coolest, average maximum temperature for November at Cape Nelson Lighthouse since November 2001 when it recorded 16.5 degrees," Mr Pollock said.
He said spring in the south-west was drier than average in 2023 compared to a "much wetter" than average 2022 for the same time period.
"November 2022 was very much wetter than average for most of the south-west," Mr Pollock said.
"In contrast, November 2023 was drier than average from around Cape Bridgewater to Apollo Bay."
In November 2023, Port Fairy recorded 10.6 millimetres of rain compared to 98.6mm in same time period the previous year, Warrnambool recorded 22.8mm compared to 96mm, Hamilton recorded 62.2mm compared to 115mm and Portland recorded 52.4mm compared to 95.2mm.
Mr Pollock said five south-west towns recorded their strongest wind speeds on November 29, when a severe weather warning was issued for parts of the south-west including Port Campbell.
The maximum wind gust was 65 kilometres per hour in Port Fairy, followed by 63kmh in Portland, 59kmh in Warrnambool, 57kmh in Mortlake and 50kmh in Casterton (which was equalled on November 5).
"On the day there were fresh to strong south-easterly winds forecast through southern Victoria associated with a low pressure system moving through southern New South Wales," Mr Pollock said.
He said the south-west had already received a taste of the summer warmth when the temperature reached 30.9 degrees in Warrnambool on Monday, December 4.
"There are high chances of warmer than average temperatures across south-western Victoria for summer overall from December to February," he said.
"Warrnambool has close to a 50/50 chance of having maximum temperatures in the warmest 20 per cent of the historical range which is unusually warm."
Mr Pollock said some parts around the south-west coast were likely to have below average rainfall in December.
"(But) further inland there is no strong push towards above or below average rainfall," he said.
"For summer overall - December to February - there is no strong push towards above or below average rainfall for most of Victoria."
Mr Pollock said there was an increased risk of fire for parts of the south-west this summer.
The Fire Danger Period for the Warrnambool, Glenelg, Moyne, Southern Grampians, Colac Otway and Corangamite shires began at 1am on Monday, November 20, 2023.
