'A contentious issue': $700k to chop down Kepler Street Christmas trees

To chop or not to chop? That is the question when it comes to the future of 30 trees in Warrnambool's Kepler Street - a move that would set the council back more than $700,000.
Concerns over pedestrian safety between Timor and Lava streets from overgrown root systems damaging footpaths has prompted the city council to begin talks over the future of the New Zealand Christmas trees.
Chief executive officer Andrew Mason said the large trees took up a significant portion of the footpath and there were advantages to removing them and widening the footpath.
"We know that trees and tree removal can be potentially of significant interest to the community, and so it is recommended that we consult with the community," he said.
Cr Angie Paspaliaris said businesses and property owners on Kepler Street had already been consulted and the feedback was split 50-50.
"This will certainly be a contentious issue," she said.
Cr Paspaliaris said the council wanted to "get it right the first time" when upgrading the footpaths.
She said just improving the footpaths without touching the trees could have financial and structural impacts further down the track.
"Council wants to consider doing things properly but in the end it will be the community that provides feedback on what they prefer," she said.
"I'm keen to see a clearer picture on what the community thinks about spending a lot more time, and certainly a lot more money, in removing and replacing the trees with better tree pit systems, or whether they prefer to keep what's there and risk some disadvantage down the track with potential damage to new footpaths."
Mayor Ben Blain said it was totally up to the community to decide what should be done with the trees.
"The big question is: do you take away the canopy and protect the footpath, or do you protect the canopy and redo the footpath and hope it doesn't change," he said.
Cr Vicki Jellie said the health and condition of the trees, overgrown roots and deteriorating footpaths needed to be considered along with pedestrian safety.
"It's a busy area," she said.
Cr Max Taylor said the council was renewing all deteriorated asphalt footpaths in the CBD.
An initial proposal to move the trees into the parking area to match the rest of the CBD was ruled out because of underground infrastructure.
If there is community support to remove the New Zealand Christmas trees, they could be replaced by either brush box or magnolia trees.
The section between Timor and Koroit Street would be done first at a cost of $330,000 - the Koroit to Lava street section the following year at a cost of $400,000.
Councillors voted to being community consultation at the council meeting on Monday, December 4, 2023. Cr Richard Ziegeler declared a conflict of interest and didn't vote.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.