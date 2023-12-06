The Standardsport
Wednesday, 6 December 2023
Home/Sport/Cricket

'Meshing well together': Paceman enjoying life at merged club

Matt Hughes
By Matt Hughes
Updated December 6 2023 - 2:35pm, first published 12:25pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jake Robbins is a key member of Heytesbury Princetown Storm's division one side. Picture by Matt Hughes
Jake Robbins is a key member of Heytesbury Princetown Storm's division one side. Picture by Matt Hughes

Heytesbury Princetown Storm bowler Jake Robbins is relishing life as a member of the newly-merged South West Cricket club.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Matt Hughes

Matt Hughes

Journalist

Matt is a sports journalist at The Standard.

More from sports
Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.