Hay fever: Town rolls out Ken, mulled wine, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles

Bottoms up.
A trip to Germany has inspired an award-winning piece of hay bale art featuring mulled wine and a cheese platter.
Colin and Betty Huf were one of the winners of the 2023 hay bale art competition at Tarrington.
It took the couple three weeks to put the piece together.
Mrs Huf said the piece reflected the couple's German heritage and the town's history.
"We went to Germany for Easter and in one of the tourist shops we saw this little wine bottle with wine coming out of it and thought 'oh well, we'll use that'," she said.
The bottle of German mulled wine was made using hay, piping and fence posts with a cheese platter featuring olives, cherries and gherkins made from hay, bird netting, wire frames and stockings. The biscuits were made with wood.
The event's co-ordinator Erin Penny said the competition was in its 14th year.
"Lots of spray paint, wood, pipes, chicken wire, branches, buckets, fabric, traffic cones and even pool noodles were used in this year's creations," she said.
The entries feature characters from the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, Mario and Luigi, Wednesday from the Addams Family, Ken from the Barbie movie, Christmas-themed pieces and more. The bales will remain on display until the first week of January.
