Police seek information after Mad Mile road rage incident

Koroit police are seeking witnesses to a road rage incident involving a green Holden Commodore and a silver Toyota Landcruiser.
The incident happened as both vehicles were travelling east on the Princes Highway, between Killarney, Tower Hill and Illowa, at about 1.45pm on Tuesday, December 5.
Anyone who witnessed the incident or has any dashcam footage is requested to contact Senior Constable Brett Thornton at the Koroit police station on 5565 8202.
A month ago there was a similar incident.
