This teen is firing with the bat and 'getting reward for effort'

Cobden cricketer Abbie Hanks classifies herself more as a batter these days.
Cementing a position opening the Knights' order, Hanks has been in damaging form with the bat this summer, recording three unbeaten half-centuries in five appearances.
The 18-year-old is third in the Warrnambool and District Cricket Association's women's 2023-24 competition for runs and one of two players to reach 50 three times.
"I feel like I've finally found my rhythm a bit and starting to get a bit of reward for effort," Hanks told The Standard.
"I feel I've definitely turned into more of a batter, rather than a bowler or all-rounder at this stage.
"Probably my key role at Cobden is to be that opening batter who can try and stay in."
Interestingly, Hanks' top scores have come against the competition's top three sides - Brierly Northern Raiders, Allansford-Panmure and last round, Hawkesdale.
"It's that better quality but you're also getting that consistent bowling, you can kind of unpick those people," she said.
Hanks takes on an unofficial leadership role within the team under coach-captain Ingrid Bellman, and enjoys the tactical side of the game.
"She (Ingrid) does call me 'boss'," Hanks said. "I do feel I take a bit of a leadership role in the team, just because of my experience.
"Bing's (Ingrid) like 'what do you think of the field?' - it's an extra voice.
"I always think about the game and how it can be played and how the field can change to stop the batter.
"I always have these thoughts and ideas I want to get out for the team to try."
It's been a busy few months for Hanks, who graduated from Mercy Regional College and is now looking at studying occupational therapy at Warrnambool's Deakin campus.
"It's good to finish, and just do whatever I want, all my days are different," she said.
"I'd like to stay around the Cobden (cricket) club especially with the women."
Hanks and the Knights host North Warrnambool Eels in round seven on Sunday, December 10, before a twenty20 against Allansford-Panmure away the following week.
The teenager hopes the team can add to its one win in coming rounds.
"We're definitely up there and very competitive," she said. "We just all need to perform, I think our team, it's a very team-game, we need everyone to go well to get that win.
"We've got a fairly strong top four (batters) now that has been playing cricket for a while now, so if all of us go well the team tends to go well and same with the bowling."
