'Super huge': Local medical degree places locked in with millions

A $90 million federal government investment will help deliver 30 new medical degree places to Warrnambool and Ararat in a "huge" boost to the region's healthcare system.
The federal plan includes $26 million to fund 80 Commonwealth-supported medical degree places across Australia over the next three years, including 15 in Warrnambool and Ararat. Deakin University will match that with 15 local places to create 30 enrolments per year split evenly across the two campuses.
Deakin had announced in March 2023 it would be launching a four-year medical degree based entirely in Warrnambool but at that stage is was facing the prospect of funding the entire cohort itself. The federal announcement means millions of dollars will now be flowing in to ensure the new students get only the best.
The head of Deakin's Warrnambool Clinical School Dr Barry Morphett said the investment was transformative.
"This isn't just huge, it's super, super huge," Dr Morphett said.
"When we announced the separate rural training stream there was no certainty of federal money, it was all going to come out of Deakin's resources. Getting this investment guarantees it will be a top-class education with top-class facilities."
Dr Morphett said federal-supported places were fiercely contested by universities across the country because of how valuable they were to their ability to fund high quality teaching and facilities, so to get 15 of the 80 places nationwide was a big win.
The funding will be used to build new classrooms and other facilities and buy top-line equipment but Dr Morphett said the certainty it brought to the funding for the new degree was perhaps the most important thing.
"This support gives us the certainty to know we can bring in a cohort that we will be able to comfortably take right through their degree and into the local hospital, GP, or specialist training, all within the region," he said.
Victorian federal Labor Senator Raff Ciccone said the federal investment was part of a broader effort to fight the imbalance in medical resources in country areas.
"When we came to government, nine years of cuts and neglect to Medicare meant it had never been harder or more expensive to see a doctor, particularly for people in rural and regional Victoria," Mr Ciccone said.
"The Albanese Government is tapping into the talent already here in Victoria. Through this investment we will support more great doctors, eager to train and work in our community."
Dr Morphett said the funding had edified a rural training pathway that could transform the medical resources on offer in the south-west.
"All of our students will be from our local footprint. They will be doing all of their university studies here and all of their training and placements. All the research shows that makes them much more likely to stay and practice in the region," he said.
"The other thing too is if they're from your own region people will naturally be more supportive of them. Doctors in a small town will be naturally supportive of people from there - that community support - knowing they have those ties to the community.
"Then for somewhere like Warrnambool where half the students might be from there they'll have a natural cohort where the students will all support one another; there are huge benefits."
