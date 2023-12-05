Rise in dog attacks spark beach safety warning as summer rules kick in

Summer rules banning dogs on Warrnambool's main beach have come into force but in the wake of a series of attacks, owners have been urged to brush up on the city's regulations.
From December 1 to March 31, dogs are off Lady Bay beach from the breakwater around to the The Flume.
The council's local laws and emergency management coordinator Tim Brosowsky, a former police officer, said dog attacks were on the rise and he was investigating four recent incidents.
Mr Brosowsky said since the pandemic, dog ownership had increased. "With that comes dog attacks. We're addressing each dog attack on a case-by-case basis," he said.
"We investigate them thoroughly.
"A lot of people think that because they don't hear anything, we're not doing anything - that's not true.
"It might be a minor attack this time with a dog but a dog's behaviour often continues and then next time it might be something more serious."
Dog owners are being urged to stick to the rules and pay attention to those around them.
"No dog attacks take place when two animals are on lead, it's always when dogs are off leads," Mr Brosowsky said.
"We're trying to prevent that and keep Warrnambool safe for all to enjoy.
"From The Flume to the breakwater there are no dogs on the beach at all this time of the year."
But dogs can be off lead on the beach between The Flume and Hopkins River mouth year round.
At Blue Hole Reserve, dogs must be on a leash from December 1 to March 31.
And there were plenty of other places to do that in Warrnambool, Mr Brosowsky said.
The council has produced a new dog walking map which can be accessed online, and a new brochure was being circulating to get the word out.
Cr Angie Paspaliaris, who takes her dogs to the beach near the Blue Hole during the summer, said it was important to familiarise yourself with the rules.
"Warrnambool's a great place to own a dog. There's a variety of options of keeping active with your dog," she said.
"It's getting to the warmer months and there'll be a lot more people outdoors with their dogs.
"By following the rules you'll be able to show respect and ensure safety for yourself and your dog and other owners and their dogs."
