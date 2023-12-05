The Standard
Tuesday, 5 December 2023
Home/News/Latest News

'$500k very well spent': Temporary neighbourhood house approved

Katrina Lovell
By Katrina Lovell
Updated December 5 2023 - 3:49pm, first published 2:25pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
A West Warrnambool Neighbourhood House in Pecton Avenue has been given the green light.
A West Warrnambool Neighbourhood House in Pecton Avenue has been given the green light.

About $500,000 will be spent on a temporary new West Warrnambool Neighbourhood House after councillors gave the project the green light.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Katrina Lovell

Katrina Lovell

Journalist

Katrina Lovell is a senior journalist at The Standard who covers council news and human interest stories.

Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.