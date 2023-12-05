'$500k very well spent': Temporary neighbourhood house approved

About $500,000 will be spent on a temporary new West Warrnambool Neighbourhood House after councillors gave the project the green light.
The unanimous vote of councillors to site the centre in Pecton Avenue on Monday, December 5, 2023 was met with applause from a handful of people in the public gallery.
Cr Richard Ziegeler said he hoped it was the first in a string of similar projects at Brierly, Dennington and elsewhere.
Cr Vicki Jellie said council had been working on the project for about three years - something she had been personally interested in.
West Warrnambool Neighbourhood House was founded in 2019 and originally co-located at the Beamish kinder.
While it was expected to be there for five years, due to a number of factors it was soon realised it needed a home of its own, Cr Jellie said.
She said it ran a number of projects, and during the pandemic helped those most in need during a "frightening time" when we were "all locked away".
Cr Jellie said feedback to the idea had been mostly positive.
"I will be putting my support wholeheartedly behind this...," she said.
Cr Jellie said she looked forward to it opening in September next year.
"It will be $500,000 very well spent to support many," she said.
Cr Angie Paspaliaris said there were concerns about parking and safety of the location of a children's playground.
"But I would ask the critics what's the alternative?" she said.
"Yes it's not perfect."
Cr Paspaliaris said the other options considered didn't seem feasible, and it was an area of Warrnambool that had been identified as in need.
Cr Max Taylor said the location was the best possible option for a much-needed service.
Cr Ben Blain said it was only a temporary solution and work needed to start on a permanent solution.
"This will be a real boost for the West Warrnambool community," he said.
