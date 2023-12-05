The Standard
Bikes, coffee and vintage cars: New store will put a spin on retail

By Jessica Greenan
December 5 2023 - 3:16pm
Adam Higham is setting up a new bike store, 'Adam's Bikes', on Cobden's main street.
An ambitious tradie is transforming an 87-year-old building on Cobden's main street into a bike retail space, workshop, vintage car display room and coffee stop.

