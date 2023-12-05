Bikes, coffee and vintage cars: New store will put a spin on retail

An ambitious tradie is transforming an 87-year-old building on Cobden's main street into a bike retail space, workshop, vintage car display room and coffee stop.
Art deco signage hidden by layers of paint, timber trusses and original Cobden red brick are being exposed by new arrival Adam Higham who has moved his Canberra store Adam's Bikes to 30-32 Curdie Street.
Mr Higham - a fabricator and mechanic by trade - said he'd settled on the small, quiet town after a seven month search.
"I looked at heaps of places, but I kept looking back at this place and eventually I jumped on a plane down here to have a look," he said.
"Immediately just from being in the town I knew it was the right place to set up."
The bike and vintage car enthusiast has been renovating the 650-square-metre building for the past few months. He said his aim was to reveal and preserve its history and create more than just a bike shop.
"I want everyone to come here and enjoy the space, even if they're not interested in bikes," Mr Higham said.
"I want to create a lounge where people can just sit and look at the building or at my vintage car collection while enjoying a coffee.
"It's about the experience of being here. I really want to make sure I can cater for everyone - especially accessibility-wise.
"I myself had a motorcycle accident in 2005 and went through about 10 years of rehab. I want to make sure there's a bike for anyone who wants one - given my skills, I can customise the bike to suit whatever people need."
Mr Higham said that was the true purpose of his new venture.
"It's about the mental health aspect of things - about giving people a place to socialise with others and get out of the house," he said.
"It's not about buying anything, it's about the community.
"I'm in it for the long term, I'm not going anywhere - that's why I'm re-doing the whole building. To create something lasting which I can eventually give to my family".
