Critically-ill patients waiting shorter periods for ambulances

The demand on Warrnambool's ambulance service has stabilised from record pandemic levels with wait times generally falling in the three months to September 2023.
The exception to the rule was the 90th percentile wait time - the 10 per cent of patients waiting the longest for paramedics - which rose more than 20 per cent from the previous quarter.
The new data from the Victorian Agency for Health Information was broken into "priority code 0" incidents - the most urgent emergency such as suspected cardiac arrest - and "priority code 1" incidents, which are the second most urgent call outs and include patients with chest pain or breathing difficulties.
For priority code 0 incidents Warrnambool improved across the board. Average wait times were down from 7.33 to 7.23 minutes while 90th percentile patients were still only waiting 9.21 minutes, down from 9.69 minutes during the previous quarter.
The stats were vastly better than the statewide average, where patients waited 8.87 minutes on average and 90th percentile patients waited 18.61 minutes for an ambulance to arrive, although like Warrnambool the numbers across the state were also down from the previous quarter.
The decline in wait times coincided with a slight drop in ambulance demand. In Warrnambool there were just 13 priority code 0 arrivals over the three months, down from 19 the previous quarter.
For priority code 1 incidents Warrnambool's average wait time was also marginally lower, taking 9.37 minutes compared with 9.44 minutes in the July quarter.
But the 90th percentile wait time was up 22 per cent to 23.55 minutes, from 19.3 minutes the previous quarter. Meanwhile the statewide figure dropped 6.6 per cent, although the overall wait time statewide was still higher than Warrnambool's at 27.2 minutes.
Part of the reason for the spike in wait times may have been the fact priority code 1 calls were up in Warrnambool compared to the previous quarter, with 525 arrivals over the three months.
An Ambulance Victoria spokesperson said paramedics reached 83.6 per cent of code 1 patients within 15 minutes, whereas across the state the figure was just 66 per cent.
Barwon South West regional and clinical operations director Jessica McGowan said the September quarter had been the fourth-busiest in the service's history but the new Victorian Virtual Emergency Department was keeping some of the pressure off the system.
"Since October 2021, paramedics have referred more than 47,000 patients to the VVED while a further 2500 have been referred to the VVED following assessment by our secondary triage team," Ms McGowan said.
Acting chief operations officer Anthony Carlyon said it was crucial the community kept saving triple-0 for emergencies only.
"While ambulances are always provided to patients when required, about one in five calls to triple zero (000) do not need an emergency ambulance response," he said.
"Every call that isn't an emergency puts significant strain on our crews to reach those who need us the most, which is why we've tripled the size of our secondary triage team."
He said more and more people were being assisted with alternative urgent care services.
"From July to September, 36,566 people who did not need an emergency ambulance were instead connected by paramedics and nurses in our secondary triage team to more appropriate care."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.