Series of dangerous fires 'fair warning' for coming hot summer

Five fires in a couple of days have given south-west residents "fair warning" for the coming hot summer, according to a leading police officer.
Detective Senior Sergeant Chris Asenjo, who oversees south-west police detectives, said those who recklessly or negligently dealt with fire could expect to have uncomfortable conversations with police and be prosecuted where appropriate.
He said fire restrictions had come in across the south-west on November 20 and would be in place until May 1 next year.
"You light it, you own it - that's the message for this summer," he said.
"After the past couple of days everyone has had fair warning. We had five fires sparked by various causes."
Last Saturday, December 2, a Casterton resident in his 70s was burning off in his backyard about 4pm when a fire got out of control.
Then as the weather tipped over 30 degrees for much of the south-west on Monday there were more fires.
There was a blaze on the side of the Glenelg Highway near Hamilton about noon, which a passerby tried to control with a fire extinguisher until Country Fire Authority volunteers arrived.
About the same time there was a fire at the base of a power pole at Illowa.
The cause of that fire is not suspicious and a passerby again took action until the CFA arrived.
Then about 6pm Monday a man in his 50s lit his barbeque at Mortlake and the hose to a gas bottle ruptured.
The gas bottle was spinning around shooting flames and the resident reached in to stop the bottle, suffering burns to his hands.
He was treated by ambulance officers.
"Fire does not discriminate," Detective Senior Sergeant Asenjo warned.
"An incident can happen to anyone, at any time, anywhere and with very little notice you can find yourself in the midst of a fire emergency."
The detective warned people to check their barbecues and to take great care with naked flames and equipment which create sparks.
He also asked drivers to keep an eye out for suspicious vehicles parked on the sides of roads and to jot down number plates.
"Fire on the sides of roads can start for a number of reasons, such as mechanical issues or cigarette butts, but they have been the cause of some of our biggest fires over recent years," Detective Senior Sergeant Asenjo said.
"We want people to consider that fire restrictions are in place - should you be lighting any sort of fire?
"Monday was really our first hot day for a very long time. The fires could have been significant and dramatic.
"It was a warning for what's ahead this summer.
"Imagine if we had a similar day with a hot northerly in the middle of January or February.
"We all need to be taking all precautions around fire.
"We will be working closely with our partners at the CFA, Fire Rescue Victoria, Ambulance Victoria, the forestry industry and staff from the Department of Energy, Environment and Climate Action."
