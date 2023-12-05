Rat infestation: Resident calls for action on 'foul stench' in rental property

A Warrnambool woman says "enough is enough" as she deals with a rat infestation for the second time in a Department of Housing property.
Andrea Phillips, who lives in Crawley Street, said she and neighbours had noticed a large amount of rats in their backyards and homes in recent weeks.
"I started hearing scratching noises in my roof," Ms Phillips said.
She said she had reported the issue to the Department of Housing.
Ms Phillips said the department had put baits in the ceiling to address the issue.
However, she said she had been left living in a house that had a foul stench that was making her and her 19-year-old son Jartan feel ill.
Ms Phillips said she was disappointed with the response she had received from the Department of Housing when complaining about the lingering smell in the property.
She said she wanted someone to remove dead rats from the ceiling and deal with the odour.
Ms Phillips, who is on a disability pension, said she was unable to climb up into the roof to remove the dead rats.
"If I could climb up with a dustbin and clean it, I would," she said.
Ms Phillips said her son, who has autism, had attempted to but the smell was too pungent.
"He climbed up there but as soon as he put his head in, he went green - the smell was so bad," she said.
Ms Phillips said she was devastated the home she goes to great lengths to take care was no longer somewhere she enjoyed being.
"It's got to the stage where I can't stand it anymore," she said.
"I smell the stench constantly."
Ms Phillips said she had to have her windows open and burn incense to try and mask the smell.
"I'm trying to respect their house and keep it clean," she said.
"Why is it that I'm forced to live in a house with a roof filled with rats?"
A Department of Families, Fairness and Housing spokeswoman said the health and safety of tenants and residents in all department-owned properties was of the utmost importance.
"The department has responded to the residents' queries promptly and continues to engage with pest controllers to remediate the situation," the spokeswoman said.
"The department is working to resolve any issues that may be encouraging pests to the property."
The Standard was advised there have been a number of inspections performed by the department, deodorizers installed and dead rats removed by a pest controller.
Ms Phillips spoke to The Standard in 2012 after a rat infestation in another Department of Housing property she was living in.
She said at the time she had been waiting six weeks for action after reporting the issue.
"Rats are eating my walls around the lounge heater.
"I'm scared to go to sleep. I can hear them running around at night.
"I try to take care of my home well, but no-one should have to live like this."
At the time a department spokesman said a visit to the property was scheduled to assess the situation.
