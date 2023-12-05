Under the Auld Pump: Irish-born jockey 'loving' life in the 'Bool

Irish-born jockey Tom Madden now calls Warrnambool home after moving to the city over a year ago. The 26-year-old goes Under the Auld Pump this week to chat racing and life in Australia.
TOM MADDEN
Born on October 5, 1997, in Naas which is a town in County Kildare in Ireland.
Parents: Niall and Patricia. Siblings: Niall and Sarah-Ann.
Education: Naas Secondary School
Sporting highlight: Would have to be when my brother Niall won the 2006 Grand National Steeplechase at Aintree England as a jumps jockey.
Tom - that's a pretty impressive sporting highlight for any racing fan. Where you there when Niall won the 2006 Grand National Steeplechase?
No. I was only nine-years-old. I wasn't allowed to go, I had to stay back in Ireland with my grandparents but I've still got memories of the win by Niall.
The race had live coverage on television at home. I sat up with my grandparents. It's one of the most famous races in the world. The year Niall won it there were 40 runners and it was over 30 fences and four-and-a-half miles.
Niall had saddlecloth number 26. I'll never forget when Niall came home he was a real celebrity as it was a huge thing for anyone to win such a prestigious race. There was plenty of celebrating when he came home.
Did the win by Niall in 2006 influence your decision to get involved in racing?
Yes. That's a fair comment but in saying that my dad had also been a jumps jockey. Dad was a pretty handy jockey in his own right. He rode six winners at a Cheltenham Festival in England one year which is a pretty good feat.
I would say racing was just in our blood and we were always going to get involved. Dad has a trainers licence and still has a few in work back at home. My brother Niall is still involved in racing and wants to become a steward or work in racing administration.
Tom, do you have a nickname?
Yes. The funny thing is my dad's nickname is 'Boots'. He got the nickname when he was young working in the racing stables. Dad had really skinny legs and he wore boots that were too big. He used to walk around in them and they would make a noise when he walked - hence the nickname - Boots. Niall's nickname is 'Slippers' and they gave me the nickname of 'Socks'.
Who were you apprenticed to as a jockey?
It was Dad. He had about 30 horses in work when I signed up to be his apprentice. I had a bit of a go playing soccer as a young lad at school but I was too light. I never went down the path of Dad or Niall of being a jumps jockey. They had the adventure of riding over the jumps and I'm addicted to speed so I went down the path to be a flat jockey. I ended up riding more than 100 winners in Ireland before moving to Warrnambool in November 2022.
Why did you move to Warrnambool - just over a year ago?
Shane and Lauren Jackson live in Warrnambool. Shane used to ride against Niall back in Ireland and they are still good mates. Niall is the godfather of Shane and Lauren's son Joe. I had watched from afar how successful Shane had been as a jumps jockey in Australia and his work for Warrnambool trainer Lindsey Smith and then I caught up with Warrnambool's Brad Rantall in Ireland on a couple of occasions and after talking to him I decided to make the move.
There's not as much racing over in Ireland as there is in Australia. The prizemoney in Australia is excellent compared to what it is back at home. Fellow Irishmen John Allen and Declan Bates have been really successful in Australia and I keep a close eye on their performances.
Had you heard much about Warrnambool's Grand Annual Steeplechase while you lived in Ireland?
I had heard a little bit about it in the last few years that I was living in Ireland. I was thinking of making the move to Australia before COVID came but my plans were put back and in that time I captured a look at a couple of Warrnambool May Carnivals on television.
It looked a big event and it never disappointed me when I was here for the 2023 carnival. I had a few rides over the carnival but sadly I never rode a winner. The atmosphere for the three days of the carnival, especially the last day, was sensational.
How many winners have you ridden since you moved to Australia?
I've ridden 34 winners and two of those were cup winners. I won the Penshurst Cup on Glitter 'N' Gold last month and the St Arnaud Cup on Riotous Mischief in October. I ride at 54kgs and that's a comfortable weight for me to ride at. I've received wonderful support from Warrnambool trainer Lindsey Smith.
Lindsey has given me numerous opportunities and I'm grateful for everything that Shane and Lauren Jackson have done for me. Other local trainers including Tom Dabernig, Aaron Purcell, Symon Wilde and Peter Chow have been great to me.
Is there much difference between racing in Australia and Ireland?
The jockeys tend to ride a lot tighter here in races. I've found a lot of the tracks here compared to Ireland are tighter. I would have to say one of the biggest differences relates to trackwork.
I'm usually at the track at 4am in the morning here - six days of the week. It's like in the middle of the night while back in Ireland trackwork starts at about 7am each morning. The reason why it's so different to Ireland is over there trainers have their own properties where they work their horses.
What was your first impression of Warrnambool?
It reminded me a lot of Ireland. The first few days I was here we had three seasons in one day. I'm used to the weather now. I'm really loving my time in Warrnambool. It's got everything that you need.
Have you followed an AFL team since you moved here?
I would say it's Geelong. I went to a night game between Geelong and Collingwood at the MCG earlier this season with Shane and Joe Jackson. It was an amazing experience.
The thing that really struck me was how passionate the fans are for their side and in particular Collingwood supporters. They tend to get really excited if things aren't going their way.
