Under the Auld Pump: Irish-born jockey 'loving' life in the 'Bool

By Tim Auld
December 5 2023 - 2:19pm
Irish-born jockey Tom Madden gives the thumbs up after a race win. Picture by Racing Photos
Irish-born jockey Tom Madden now calls Warrnambool home after moving to the city over a year ago. The 26-year-old goes Under the Auld Pump this week to chat racing and life in Australia.

