Under the Auld Pump: Irish-born jockey 'loving' life in the 'Bool

It was Dad. He had about 30 horses in work when I signed up to be his apprentice. I had a bit of a go playing soccer as a young lad at school but I was too light. I never went down the path of Dad or Niall of being a jumps jockey. They had the adventure of riding over the jumps and I'm addicted to speed so I went down the path to be a flat jockey. I ended up riding more than 100 winners in Ireland before moving to Warrnambool in November 2022.