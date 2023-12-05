Truck driver who obstructed road safety operator fails to get re-hearing

A Portland truck driver who lost his licence after intentionally obstructing a road safety operator in July 2023 has failed to get a re-hearing.
Robert Hosking was among a number of men whose charges involving road safety operators were heard in Portland Magistrates Court on November 27, 2023.
Hosking parked 10 metres away from an operator in July 2023 and intentionally popped his bonnet to block the camera.
He did not attend court in respect of the summary offence and the matter was heard in his absence.
Hosking was convicted and fined $700. His licence was suspended for two months.
But the man appeared in the same court on December 5 asking for a re-hearing.
He said he could pay the fine but needed his driver's licence for work and was the sole income earner in his household.
But magistrate Franz Holzer said the offending was intemperate and "probably pretty stupid".
"You say you didn't know it was an offence, I reckon you probably did," he said.
He said Hosking had a history of traffic offences and he didn't see any justification to grant his mission to drive.
"I think a re-hearing is doomed to fail," he said.
He said he was confident the sentencing magistrate had taken into account the importance of workplace safety.
"They're just doing their job, you may not like it but these people do their work for good reason and it is important work."
The application was refused.
In November the court heard road safety operators were harassed, intimidated and tailgated in the Portland area.
One of the teen offenders was the administrator of a Facebook group exposing speed camera locations. He tailgated his victim for 40 minutes, only stopping when intercepted by police about two kilometres south of Yambuk.
The teen was convicted, fined $2250 and his driver's licence was disqualified for 12 months.
A third man pleaded not guilty to similar offending and will face court at a later date.
