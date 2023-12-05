The Standard
Tuesday, 5 December 2023
Home/News/Court and Crime

Truck driver who obstructed road safety operator fails to get re-hearing

Jessica Howard
By Jessica Howard
December 5 2023 - 11:51am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Truck driver who obstructed road safety operator fails to get re-hearing
Truck driver who obstructed road safety operator fails to get re-hearing

A Portland truck driver who lost his licence after intentionally obstructing a road safety operator in July 2023 has failed to get a re-hearing.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jessica Howard

Jessica Howard

Journalist

Get in touch: jessica.howard@warrnamboolstandard.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.