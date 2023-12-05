Opportunity open for community organisation to raise funds

More hands are needed to feed the many mouths that gather at Premier Speedway.
Huge crowds are once again expected to flock to the venue this summer, and patrons will be hungry for not only high-class racing, but high-quality food.
Traditionally the Premier Speedway canteen team has enlisted local organisations to help serve the masses, but finding a willing group to partner with has now become almost impossible.
Kath Billings has been part of the canteen team for 17 years and shares coordinator roles with her daughter Jess.
The rest of the family - Damien, Noah, Georgia and Joseph - are also canteen volunteers.
"How it has worked over the years is as well as our volunteers, we have some paid staff and then a community organisation who use it as a fundraiser," Mrs Billings said.
"We have had footy clubs, cricket clubs and dance groups, and it has been a very worthwhile exercise for them.
"But it has got to a stage now where we just can't find a group who will commit.
"The first couple of meetings this year we have been lucky to have family and friends helping out but we desperately need a group to come on board.
"The opportunity is there for a group to work with us and make some decent money for the work they do."
Premier Speedway has already hosted two meetings for 2023-24, with nine more to go.
Those coming meetings include the multi-day Grand Annual Sprintcar Classic, the Australian Sprintcar Championship and the Victorian Street Stock Titles. The Speedweek event on January 1 is another marquee night for the club.
Premier Speedway general manager Michael Parry praised the work of the canteen crew and said they played an important role.
"They are a critical part of the club operations," Mr Parry said.
"We are a club and a club is only as good as its people and the contribution they make.
"The revenue we make from the canteen goes back into improving facilities and making it a better place.
"And to be able to offer a community group a chance to also fundraise through the canteen is a great opportunity."
