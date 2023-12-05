'We will fight tooth and nail': Residents air concerns over housing idea

Residents want a guarantee a proposed key worker and affordable housing project in Dennington "won't create a ghetto", a Warrnambool City councillor says.
About 80 people turned up to a public meeting at the Dennington Recreation Reserve, which at times turned fiery, where residents aired their concerns about the plan to put 40 to 50 pre-fabricated homes on council-owned land in Harrington Road.
While half the homes would be used to fill the gap in key worker housing such as hospital staff, engineers and teachers - the rest would be used for affordable housing.
Residents expressed fears affordable housing and social housing were the same but council representatives at the meeting said there was a difference.
One resident said the council's distinction between the two was wrong.
Cr Richard Ziegeler, who lives in Dennington, told the meeting people didn't want it to turn into another tract of social housing with problems.
"Dennington already has had that stigma thrown at it in the past," Cr Ziegeler said.
"We need to have some kind of guarantee that council is not going to create another series of social problems."
He said the council needed to make it clear what the development would do, and reassure residents.
"It has to be absolutely crystal clear that we're not creating another ghetto," he said.
Mayor Ben Blain said it would not look like a ghetto.
"It won't turn into a slum," he said.
In responding to concerns, Cr Blain said he didn't believe there would be an uptick in crime with affordable housing.
But residents fear the project will "fail miserably".
Former councillor and president of the Dennington Community Association John Harris said the project did not fit in, and the group would keep up pressure on the council.
"We will fight tooth and nail for everyone in Dennington," he said.
Mr Harris said a number of real estate agents had told him if the project went ahead, their properties would drop in value by $80,000 to $100,000.
An angry resident urged the council to look elsewhere for a site.
"I don't know why you have to come out here after you closed the saleyards," he said.
"Don't come to us. We seem to be the scapegoat here. These people have built beautiful homes here in Dennington and you want to build a shack."
Residents also questioned whether the rest of the "massive parcel" of land would be used for even more pre-fabricated home projects.
Cr Blain said this was the only one planned and it was short-term - after the 10 to 15-year lease ended the houses would be dispersed elsewhere.
However, residents feared the temporary homes would become permanent.
"It will never ever move... you come in 10 to 15 years and say 'we're going to take away 50 houses'. What do you think is going to happen?" one said.
"You've got to build them forever not just for 10 to 15 years.
"Do it properly if you're going to do it."
One father of young children said Harrington Road was already too narrow and intersections were dangerous.
"It is like Bourke Street already," he said.
The meeting was told road upgrades would be considered if the project got to planning stages.
When asked if he would be happy to live next door to the development, Cr Blain said he wouldn't be upset about it but be accepting.
