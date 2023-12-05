Candidate accepts councillor role after extensive countback

Encouragement from community members led Robyn McDonald to accept the role of Glenelg Shire councillor the third time it was offered to her.
Ms McDonald was the lead candidate in the Victorian Electoral Commission countback which was held on Monday, December 4, 2023. She will be sworn in on Tuesday, December 5.
She fills the vacancy left by Chrissy Hawker who resigned in October 2023.
Ms McDonald first rejected the vacancy left by the resignation of former mayor and councillor Anita Rank in mid-2023.
She then rejected the role again in late-November which resulted in Glenelg Shire breaking the record for the most countbacks to fill a council vacancy in Victoria. The position was filled by former councillor Alistair McDonald on November 29, 2023.
Ms McDonald told The Standard there was an overwhelming sentiment and encouragement from the community to take on the role after being unsuccessful in the 2020 election.
It will be the retired secondary school art teacher's first term as a councillor.
"I just felt I had the energy and the time and the interest having been born-and-bred in Portland," Ms McDonald.
"I love architecture, I love the ocean and I love our whole location and what the community has down here.
"I just felt I might be able to contribute to some positive decision-making."
Ms McDonald said she was not ready to take on the role earlier in the year because she was working on updating Portland's community-based not-for-profit Julia Street Creative Space.
"I just had a lot going on with the creative space having not gotten in (to the council) the first time around, I threw myself into volunteering at the creative arts space full-time," she said.
She also kept herself busy as a member of the Portland Bay Press which is a printmaking studio and gallery, the Portland Artists' Society and the Portland Woodturners' Guild.
Ms McDonald returned to Portland in November 2019 after a stint as an interior design lecturer at Torrens University.
