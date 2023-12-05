The Standard
Tuesday, 5 December 2023
Candidate accepts councillor role after extensive countback

Lillian Altman
By Lillian Altman
Updated December 5 2023 - 5:14pm, first published 1:29pm
Robyn McDonald is the latest person to join the Glenelg Shire Council in 2023 following numerous Victorian Electoral Commission countbacks.
Encouragement from community members led Robyn McDonald to accept the role of Glenelg Shire councillor the third time it was offered to her.

