'Unique' key worker, affordable housing project facing resident backlash

A housing proposal being driven by Warrnambool City Council is facing backlash from the Dennington community who don't want it.
The council unveiled its "unique" $10 million key worker housing estate proposal in November as part of a fast-track plan to address Warrnambool's accommodation crisis.
While still in the early stages, the council will lease the land to the housing provider who will split the homes with half going to key workers and the other for affordable housing.
Mayor Ben Blain told a fiery public meeting in Dennington on Monday, December 4, the proposal was in the consultation phase.
Cr Blain said people were struggling to find houses to live and work in Warrnambool.
He said the rental vacancy rate in Warrnambool was just 0.8 per cent while a healthy market was four per cent, and the average rent was up $100 to $50 in the last year.
Cr Blain said the closure of the saleyards allowed some of the buffer zone land, which is council owned, to be used for the project.
"We're doing something a little bit different to something that's normally being done," he said.
"In Warrnambool everyone deserves somewhere to live, a roof over their heads and this project is a way of trying to help the housing situation."
Cr Blain said the properties were high quality and not like mining huts.
"It will be another suburb. It will fit in. It will be another residential development," he said.
"There''ll be families living there so it has to be a safe environment."
He said the parcel of land would be quickly rezoned from farming to housing, even if the project didn't go ahead.
Because the houses are modular, they could be delivered in 12 to 24 months.
"We'd be able to put a big dint in the housing stock deficit early on," Cr Blain said.
Cr Blain said social housing was different to affordable housing.
Social housing, he said, was for those at risk of homelessness, the unemployed, disability and low income.
He said he agreed with resident concerns that densely populated pockets of social housing didn't work.
But he said the project included affordable housing which was a range of low to medium income households at a price based on the market rent.
"But really what affordable housing means for you - it's for your brother, it's for your sister, it's for your mum and dad. All those kinds of people to be able to afford to live in Warrnambool," Cr Blain said.
He said rents were increasing at a rate of knots, and the ability to be able to live in the city was key.
Cr Blain said the end game of the project would be to attract an affordable housing provider to set up in Warrnambool and bring more affordable housing to the region.
"It would be a game changer," he said.
"It's actually a really exciting proposition."
The council will hold more consultation meetings with residents in January.
