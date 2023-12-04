Court hears of moment burglar grabbed elderly woman by scruff of her gown

A 21-year-old man grabbed an elderly widow by the scruff of her dressing gown to stop her from activating her personal alarm during an alleged aggravating burglary.
Police allege it was third time the offender, who was wearing all black and a face covering, had invaded the vulnerable victim's Kiama Avenue home.
The accused man, Nick Powell, applied for bail in Warrnambool Magistrates Court on Monday, December 4.
Detective Senior Constable Richard Hughes, of the Warrnambool police crime investigation unit, told the court the man first went to the house on the night of November 16.
He said he removed the fly wire to a bathroom window and forced entry to the house.
He said the 88-year-old victim was alone and sleeping inside.
It's alleged Mr Powell stole $200 cash from the victim's walking frame.
Detective Senior Constable Hughes said the accused burglar went back to the house on November 26 at 2.40am.
"He loitered in her rear yard and banged on the outside of the house, intent to see if she would wake and turn on the light," he said.
"She woke up and rang triple zero, fearing she would become a victim of an aggravated burglary again."
Police attended but the offender had fled the scene.
Then on November 30 Mr Powell allegedly went to the house for the third time, removing the fly wire and forcing open the same bathroom window.
The victim was again home alone, this time watching TV in the lounge room.
Mr Powell allegedly approached and yelled "I want your bank card'" in which the victim replied: "Please don't hurt me".
Detective Senior Constable Hughes said the victim activated her personal alarm that was attached to a broach around her neck.
"As she did that he grabbed her by the scruff of her dressing gown, just below her throat and the top of her chest, and attempted to prevent her from activating (the alarm)," he said.
"Seconds later as she held her cordless landline telephone in her hand, the offender physically snatched (it) out of her hand."
The court heard the phone was later found tossed in the laundry and below a window that Mr Powell allegedly fled from.
Police allege he stole the victim's purse containing her debit card, driver's licence and about $10 cash.
Crime scene officers attended the scene and Mr Powell's right index finger print was found on a bathroom vanity basin.
The court heard Mr Powell had associates in the Kiama Avenue area.
He was arrested on December 1 after police found him walking on Jamieson Street.
During a police interview Mr Powell initially denied the offending but when told of his finger print at the scene he allegedly said: "I must have done it".
Detective Senior Constable Hughes said the victim was "very relieved" the man had been caught.
"When I saw her one-on-one to say she was traumatised is a bit of an understatement," he said.
He said the 21-year-old man was listed as an offender on 29 separate occasions, had been charged with 99 individual offences and at the time of the alleged offending was already on three counts of bail.
He said the man had four pages of criminal history involving aggravated burglaries, thefts, handling stolen goods, deception and bail offences, unlawful assault, possessing firearms, assaulting and resisting emergency workers and making threats to kill.
"His criminal behaviour is escalating and he's now a total unacceptable risk to the Victoria community," the detective said.
He said he was also concerned about Mr Powell being bailed to live at "up there with one of the worst houses I have seen".
The detective said the house was filled with an "abundance of needles" and was uninhabitable.
A lawyer for Mr Powell called evidence from a relative of his client who said he could live with her if released on bail.
The court heard the woman lived in a caravan park, had 13 pages of criminal history and had not long released from jail.
Mr Powell's bail application was refused.
He was remanded in custody and will appear in court at a later date.
