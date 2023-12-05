American 'looking for redemption' in sprintcar classic return

A world class driver has his sights set on redemption in Australia's biggest sprintcar event.
Sheldon Haudenschild will return to Australian shores in 2024 in a bid to win the $40,000 The Flying Horse Grand Annual Sprintcar Classic, scheduled at Premier Speedway from January 19-21.
The American finished second behind eventual classic winner Brock Hallett in 2023 but will be determined to join his dad - Jac Haudenschild - as a classic winner in the coming months.
The 30-year-old will again link up with Terang-based team Jack Lee Racing, after steering Lee's V25 last season.
He is expected to contest another four meetings while in Australia, including Toowoomba (Jan 5-7), Avalon (Jan 12), Simpson (Jan 13) and Mount Gambier (Jan 18).
Haudenschild has been a regular on the World of Outlaws circuit for seven years, with the wheelman finishing seventh in this year's standings.
He was unable to complete his full schedule of Australian races during the 2022-23 season due to visa delays, however was able to win the All-Star Challenge crown at Simpson Speedway just days after his arrival.
Premier Speedway general manager Michael Parry was thrilled to have Haudenschild nominate for next year's classic.
"Sheldon, he's one of the world's leading drivers," Parry said. "He's exciting to watch, not afraid to run against the fence.
"It's great to have one of the best drivers in the world come and race at your venue.
"He certainly comes in as a leading contender after his performance last year and no doubt from his perspective, he'll be looking for redemption."
The Standard contacted Lee for comment but he declined.
