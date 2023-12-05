The Standard
Tuesday, 5 December 2023
Home/News/Latest News

American 'looking for redemption' in sprintcar classic return

Meg Saultry
By Meg Saultry
Updated December 5 2023 - 3:13pm, first published 2:29pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
American sprintcar Sheldon Haudenschild is returning to Australia this summer. Pictures by Sean McKenna
American sprintcar Sheldon Haudenschild is returning to Australia this summer. Pictures by Sean McKenna

A world class driver has his sights set on redemption in Australia's biggest sprintcar event.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Meg Saultry

Meg Saultry

Sports Journalist

Sports journalist at the Warrnambool Standard, with a strong interest in Australian Rules Football, basketball and women in sport. Email: meg.saultry@austcommunitymedia.com.au | mobile: 0475 949 802

Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.