Speeding and distracted drivers highlighted in road police operation

Speeding and distracted drivers remain a key focus for south-west police after a major highway operation targeting motorists travelling on highways between Victoria and South Australia.
Warrnambool police highway patrol unit Sergeant Lisa McRae said statistics showed those offences had been major contributors to serious injury collisions on regional roads this year.
"They are a massive contributing factor to serious injuries and fatalities in the south-west region," she said.
"There are a number of police road safety operations throughout December until the end of January.
"We will not just be focused on major highways but also motorbikes, both on-road and off-road with all available resources.
"There will be preliminary breath testing sites, random drug testing and we'll be checking vehicles for roadworthiness.
"People need to check their vehicles before travelling. Defect notices will be issued."
In Victoria so far this year there have been 273 lives lost, up almost 20 per cent on last year.
In the Warrnambool police division, covering the councils of Glenelg, Moyne, Southern Grampians, Warrnambool and Corangamite, there have been 17 lives lost so far this year, by far the most in the past 10 years.
Police intercepted 59 drivers for a range of driving offences during Operation United late last week.
The operation involved numerous roving police patrols and roadside checkpoints on the Princes Highway, Western Highway and country backroads, across Warrnambool and Horsham regions.
There were 37 drivers caught speeding, with 31 caught travelling between 10kmph and 25kmph over the speed limit.
Highway Patrol and general duties police breath tested over 900 drivers.
Only one driver was caught drink driving while another was caught driving while drug impaired.
Three drivers were intercepted not wearing a seatbelt, and two people were caught driving while using their mobile phone.
Police will continue to have a major focus on drink and drug driving over the remainder of the year, with a statewide road policing operation to be launched in December.
Horsham Superintendent Sharon McCrory said the state road toll was at a 15-year high.
"A significant number of lives lost have occurred on our roads in regional Victoria," she said.
"This operation demonstrates our united commitment to reducing road trauma by enforcing driving laws and holding those accountable who engage in dangerous behaviour.
"The reality is that no one is exempt from the potential dangers of road trauma - it can impact anyone, and it is vital that we all recognise this fact."
Superintendent McCrory said speeding was never justified, and the temptation to rush to your destination should never outweigh the value of a human life.
"Be aware that we will continue to conduct alcohol and drug testing at every available opportunity, meaning that if you are impaired behind the wheel, we may be just around the corner," she said.
Warrnambool Superintendent Melissa Webbers said throughout Operation United police officers actively engaged with drivers, not only enforcing the law but also taking the opportunity to educate them about safe driving practices.
"Our intel shows that most collisions on regional roads are being caused by minor forms of non-compliance - meaning that simple mistakes behind the wheel are leading to catastrophic consequences," she said.
"Some of the factors include people not wearing seatbelts, travelling at high or inappropriate speed or failing to stop at red lights or give way at intersections.
"Police will be doing everything we can to stop the extremely high levels of trauma we're experiencing, but we can't do it alone.
"Let's all get back to basics and focus on the key behaviours that will keep us safe when driving - slow down, put down the mobile phone, and pay attention to road signs, other road users and your surroundings.
"To anyone who doesn't use this as an opportunity to rethink their own behaviour I ask - if not now, when?"
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.