The Standard
Tuesday, 5 December 2023
Home/News/Court and Crime

Speeding and distracted drivers highlighted in road police operation

AT
By Andrew Thomson
Updated December 5 2023 - 10:49am, first published 10:48am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Warrnambool police highway patrol unit Sergeant Lisa McRae.
Warrnambool police highway patrol unit Sergeant Lisa McRae.

Speeding and distracted drivers remain a key focus for south-west police after a major highway operation targeting motorists travelling on highways between Victoria and South Australia.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
AT

Andrew Thomson

Reporter

Long-time senior journalist

Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.