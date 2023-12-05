'High community benefit' means property owners must dip into their pockets

About a dozen Terang residents will fork out more than $23,000 for a new footpath which half of them initially said they didn't want.
It comes after Corangamite Shire councillors voted through a special charge scheme at its November 2023 meeting. The move allows the organisation to recover costs when works benefit the property owners required to pay the charge.
That move would see 568 metres of concrete footpath and associated works installed on the eastern side of Cameron Street from Neil Avenue to McWilliam Street.
A quarter of the $94,643 cost would come from 13 affected property owners while the rest would be paid by the council.
A letter and survey about the move were sent on August 18, 2023 to the property owners. Ten responses were received, five of which indicated they did not support it. An on-site meeting was held on August 25 to address the concerns.
Among them, residents raised the issue of drainage on the eastern side of Cameron Street. As a response, the open drain has been cleaned out and re-shaped to improve the flow of storm water runoff in the street.
No further submissions were made.
Central ward councillor Geraldine Conheady said the works had a "high community benefit".
"There's no doubt that a footpath would provide exceedingly high community benefit in the Cameron Street area," she said.
"It does get used frequently by walkers and mothers with their prams. We have had quite the extensive consultation with the property owners around there.
"It will provide a much safer passage for users of Cameron Street - because of the width of the road, there's quite a steep roadside along there. (The footpath) would make it much safer for people using that street for walking.
"I think this is a good decision and the footpath would be highly appreciated."
