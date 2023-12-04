The Standard
Tuesday, 5 December 2023
Wunta Fiesta 2024 cancelled, focus turns to 2025

Lillian Altman
By Lillian Altman
Updated December 5 2023 - 1:05pm, first published 9:43am
Liebig Street was packed to the rafters despite the rain during the 2020 event, the last year the festival was held. Picture file
The resurrection of Warrnambool's Wunta Fiesta has been canned with the committee announcing its 2024 event will not go ahead.

Journalist

Lillian is an experienced journalist who joined Warrnambool Standard in late 2021. She has a particular interest in writing stories on the arts and culture, health, education, breaking news, police stories, as well as human interest and profiles.

