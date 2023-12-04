Wunta Fiesta 2024 cancelled, focus turns to 2025

The resurrection of Warrnambool's Wunta Fiesta has been canned with the committee announcing its 2024 event will not go ahead.
Astronomical fees pushed the iconic festival to a new venue at the city's racecourse for the now cancelled 2024 three-day event which was set to run from February 16.
The committee released a statement announcing the cancellation.
"This has been a very difficult decision for the committee to make but after careful consideration all members agreed it was the right thing to do," they said.
"It is a tough environment for large events right now and by making this decision the committee believes it's better placed to conserve its resources for the long-term sustainability of the festival.
"Recognising that this will come as an enormous disappointment, the committee wishes to thank the local businesses, vendors and artists that have reached out in support of the event over recent months."
The committee said it would now turn its efforts to running the event in 2025.
"Efforts are now being re-focused on Wunta 2025 which will give the committee time to not only secure sufficient funding but to also genuinely engage with the community on what events they wish to see in the future," they said.
The festival was set to return after a three-year absence marred by the COVID-19 pandemic in 2021, rising COVID-19 case numbers in '22 and dwindling committee member numbers in '23.
Wunta previously ran with a breakfast on Warrnambool's Civic Green and a street festival on the Friday, jazz in the botanic gardens on the Saturday and live music at Lake Pertobe on the Sunday.
