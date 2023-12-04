Burglar's failed bail bid as he awaits day to appeal two-year jail sentence

A Portland man jailed for two years over an aggravated burglary has lost his bid to be bailed as he awaits a date to appeal his conviction.
Brett Roche, 34, was found guilty of burglary-related offences in October 2023 and jailed for two years.
He was ordered to serve a non-parole period of 16 months.
Roche lodged an appeal against conviction and sentence on November 3.
He then made an unsuccessful application for appeal bail in Warrnambool Magistrates Court on December 4.
The court previously heard Roche went to Hamilton's Grosvenor Place on December 17, 2022, where a car was parked with bikes attached to the rear of the vehicle.
Two satchels were stolen from the bikes - one containing a repair kit and the other a poncho.
It's alleged Roche was unable to gain entry to a house, but a soft drink bottle was left at the address.
He then allegedly went to a neighbouring address, tried a number of doors and windows and entered a home through a window, where a 90-year-old woman was in bed asleep.
He allegedly crawled past the elderly woman's bed and into a kitchen, taking two mobile phones, an iPad, NAB card, Medicare card and $50 in cash.
The accused man was disturbed by a male, who challenged him.
He shone a torch in the man's eyes and fled in spectacular fashion - throwing himself through a window.
The two bike satchels were later found by police in a garden.
A couple of hours later the NAB card was used in Portland to withdraw $2000 cash.
It was not alleged Roche withdrew the cash but that he was at the ATM with an unknown co-accused who was present during the Hamilton offending.
Roche has repeatedly denied the offending, claiming he hadn't been to Hamilton for 10 years.
Katrina Hartman, representing Roche, said her client was still waiting for an appeal date.
She said the next County Court circuit in Warrnambool was in February 2024 but there was no indication Roche's matter would be heard at that time.
She said if released on bail Roche had treatment available and a bed at residential rehabilitation facility Odyssey House where he would be required to remain drug free and undergo regular urine screens.
But Sergeant Mark James, of the Hamilton police crime investigation unit, said Odyssey House was a voluntary facility and there would be nothing stopping Roche from leaving and returning to Portland.
He said Roche had negative peers in Portland and there was a risk of him interfering with an associate who gave evidence as part of the prosecution case during the contested hearing in October.
Police prosecutor Senior Constable Paul Harris said Roche was handed a "hefty" sentence and if the appeal was not heard for six months, he "certainly would not have done his time".
The bail application was refused.
Magistrate Franz Holzer said he had read the victim impact statements of those impacted by the December 2022 offending.
He said Roche remained an unacceptable risk of further offending and interfering with witnesses in the community.
Roche was jailed in July 2023 for nine months over an unrelated burglary.
The court heard at the time he had been previously convicted of more than 20 burglaries.
