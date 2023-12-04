The Standard
Burglar's failed bail bid as he awaits day to appeal two-year jail sentence

Jessica Howard
By Jessica Howard
Updated December 5 2023 - 9:46am, first published 8:14am
A Portland man jailed for two years over an aggravated burglary has lost his bid to be bailed as he awaits a date to appeal his conviction.

