Woman in police cells charged with stealing cider, threatening worker

A Hamilton woman is in the Warrnambool police cells charged with stealing cider and threatening a liquor outlet worker.
The 26-year-old was arrested on Monday, December 5, interviewed, charged and remanded in custody.
She was charged with the theft of cider valued at $27 from the Premix King in Warrnambool's Lava Street on Tuesday last week, November 28.
The woman was also charged with making threats to seriously injure a worker and committing an offence on bail.
The bail offence lifts the woman's culpability and she was remanded in custody to appear in the Warrnambool Magistrates Court for a bail/remand hearing on Tuesday.
