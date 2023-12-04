The Standard
Tuesday, 5 December 2023
Woman in police cells charged with stealing cider, threatening worker

By Andrew Thomson
Updated December 5 2023 - 7:23am, first published 7:21am
A Hamilton woman is in the Warrnambool police cells charged with stealing cider and threatening a liquor outlet worker.

