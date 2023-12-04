Council scheme helps launch 'concept store' in iconic Port Fairy building

The team behind a growing non-alcoholic distillery is launching a "concept store" in an iconic Port Fairy building with support from Moyne Shire Council's facade improvement program.
Higher State Co has run its daily operations from the blue stone former-ANZ building on Sackville Street since 2021 but with some assistance from the council it plans to restore the building to its former glory and open a retail and tasting space inside.
The company has been given $3750 by the council to assist with the works, one of 17 businesses across the shire to get funding to spruce up their exteriors.
Higher State Co is the parent brand for Lunae Sparkling and Monday Distillery, which has been at the forefront of the alcohol free drink revolution, but has never had a dedicated space for people to taste their concoctions.
Co-owner Sam Manning said it felt like the time was right.
"We had been in there for a couple of years and the building had really been an office, although we'd had plans in the future to open a retail space in the building," Ms Manning said.
"We heard about the grant program from the shire and it was the perfect chance, it's such a beautiful building in town."
Ms Manning said the plan was to restore the wrought-iron fence around the building and give the facade "some love".
"There will be some restoration to the front door, which is a beautiful heritage feature; everyone stops on the street to look at the door," she said.
"Basically, we'd had no plans to leave the building and we love it, so we thought it would be a great space for a concept store where people could come and learn more about what we do.
"I think something will be on the cards within the next six months."
Higher State ended up getting 75 per cent of the $5000 it asked the council for, thanks largely to Moyne Shire councillors.
The overall grant program had been reduced to just $31,317.52 in the council's latest budget, which meant the 17 businesses could only get about 50 per cent of the funding they requested. But Cr Daniel Meade moved an alternate motion to spend an extra $14,000 and bump the figure up to 75 per cent. All the councillors except Cr James Purcell agreed to the unplanned increase.
Mayor Ian Smith said the annual facade improvement program was a key part of the council's business support efforts and the $45,000 council contribution was assisting $147,000 worth of improvements.
"This program helps businesses look their best, which helps them attract customers and in turn make our streetscapes more attractive and appealing, encouraging passersby to stop in and making our communities attractive places to live and work," he said.
"Funding allocated under this round of the program will be used for a range of improvements - from painting, new signage, repairs to window frames and improving outdoor areas."
Cr Meade said the program brought "an actual legitimate improvement" to businesses, which justified the extra spending, especially after the program was trimmed through the budget process.
"This is a tangible fund where we can see the difference... it's a practical way we can support our small businesses in Moyne," he said.
But Cr Purcell said he couldn't support the haphazard spending.
"We considered this thoroughly through our budget process and decided on a figure. We set aside a figure we thought was adequate... so I'll be voting against (the move to spend more)," he said.
Other business that received funding were:
