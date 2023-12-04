The Standardsport
Monday, 4 December 2023
Ex-Terang teacher tastes AFLW glory, reflects on 'whirlwind 24 hours'

Matt Hughes
By Matt Hughes
Updated December 4 2023 - 7:17pm, first published 6:43pm
Terang export Paul Henriksen is all smiles with the AFLW trophy. Picture supplied
Brisbane Lions AFLW assistant coach Paul Henriksen is amassing quite the collection of silverware from his first seven years in Queensland.

