Ex-Terang teacher tastes AFLW glory, reflects on 'whirlwind 24 hours'

Brisbane Lions AFLW assistant coach Paul Henriksen is amassing quite the collection of silverware from his first seven years in Queensland.
The former Terang College teacher, who holds a dual AFL/AFLW coaching role with the club, led the Lions' back-line in their 44-27 women's grand final win against North Melbourne on Sunday.
The victory is his third time involved in a Lions' premiership after previously being a coach of two men's reserves flag-winning sides.
Henriksen, thrilled after a "pretty whirlwind 24 hours", landed in Brisbane on Monday afternoon still seemingly coming to terms with the side's huge achievement.
The Lions experienced heartbreak in last season's grand final - his first campaign with the women's program - after taking out the minor premiership.
They then lost All-Australians Emily Bates, Greta Bodey (both Hawthorn) and Jesse Wardlaw (St Kilda) in the off-season.
Henriksen said because the side wasn't as dominant this year - finishing the regular season fourth - the coaching group was forced to try different approaches.
"This year we had a youngish side. We had players who were new to the game," he told The Standard.
"We got put in situations where we had to throw things around, throw players in different positions. Try and play 'save the game, win the game' scenarios. All that sort of stuff that you don't (do) when you're winning easily.
"In the end this year we've been set up a lot better for anything that we came across. It was good for the coaching group to go through that but also the players to actually get exposed to that happening. So we've won a couple of finals by two points and four points and obviously yesterday by 17.
"It's been an interesting year. Just one of those ones that sort of crept up on us a bit in terms of the actual final result."
The Lions needed a lift at the final change on Sunday, trailing by seven points at three-quarter-time and in danger of losing their fourth AFLW grand final.
The side then rallied to kick four goals straight and not concede a point in the final term.
"We're really happy, obviously we're really rapt with the performance and just the belief that the girls had throughout the year that they could get into a scrap and still get a win across the line," Henriksen said.
"The last quarter was brilliant really."
Henriksen had just signed a two-year extension with the Lions and joked that he asked for a longer deal following the win.
"I said to the CEO yesterday 'I might be able to extend that out a bit, can we?'," he said.
"Tongue in cheek he goes 'no, two years will be fine'. "
Henriksen's focus now turns to pre-season with the Brisbane Lions men's team, which is expected to be a flag contender again after a heartbreaking four-point loss to Collingwood in this year's decider.
The Terang native, who works with the AFL players one-on-one with any of their extra training, would love nothing more than to see the side win its first flag since 2003.
In the meantime, he is looking forward to a well-earned break and is heading back to the south-west over the Christmas period to catch up with family and friends.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.