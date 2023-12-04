Art gallery funds will be hard to get, but do residents really want a new facility?

Warrnambool should "shoot for the stars" when it comes to creating a new art gallery the city can be proud of, mayor Ben Blain says.
A business case into a new art gallery next to the Civic Green would cost at least $52.5 million - probably more by the time it was built.
Public reaction to the possibility of a new gallery next to Warrnambool's Civic Green has been swift and brutal.
The Standard readers were only to happy to share their views on social media when news of how much a new art gallery would cost, with many critical of the plans.
Two "striking" options have been unveiled for the site which would include a three-level art gallery and 32-space underground car park.
Cr Blain told the council meeting on Monday, December 4, 2023, it was an exciting opportunity for Warrnambool.
"I think we have to shoot for the stars," he said.
"We want to have a gallery in the region, and if we are going to have one we want one here in Warrnambool."
Councillors implored the community to speak up about what they think after voting to begin public consultation on the proposal.
Cr Blain said there were some striking designs in the report.
"If we can shoot for the stars, this will be something for not just this generation to be proud of but something generations moving forward can be," he said.
Cr Blain said funding for any new art gallery was not going to totally come out of ratepayers' pockets.
Cr Angie Paspaliaris said the majority of the funding would come from state and federal governments which would be a "long way away".
But she said a new art gallery would be an iconic building and a new city landmark.
"It obviously costs a lot," she said.
Cr Vicki Jellie said projects like a new art gallery took years of planning, and funding would "take some getting".
But she said the council had to have plans ready to go so it could advocate for funding.
"Warrnambool has a great cultural and artistic community that, alongside our sporting community, deserves to have something to be very proud of," Cr Jellie said.
"We've got an amazing library we opened a year ago, why can't we have an amazing gallery that opens in five or six years....?"
Cr Richard Ziegeler said there were people - on what he dubbed "anti-social media" - who don't want an art gallery.
"But I guarantee some of those people will have pictures on the wall at their home and appreciate the look of a good garden," he said.
Cr Ziegeler said Warrnambool had a very rich and valuable collection of art pieces which were important to the city's history which need to be looked after.
"We've been told the current art gallery is not up to scratch," he said.
Cr Ziegeler also assured residents the Civic Green would be enhanced and not reduced, whatever plan was chosen.
Chief executive officer Andrew Mason said it was important to make clear there had been no commitment to doing a project or allocating funds but the council was getting feedback from the community about what a future art gallery might look like.
While there were some readers that thought the new building would be great - and even a small number that touted the merits of the dumped Cannon Hill site - most were not happy about the cost.
Saying it was a "joke", a "waste of money", "over the top" and "far too costly", The Standard readers wanted the money spent elsewhere saying there were "more important things needed first".
"I can think of numerous other projects that money would be better spent on," another said.
A new aquatic facility, upgrade to the stadium, a new surf club and even saving the breakwater were among the wish list items for residents over a new art gallery.
Others wanted more homes to be built in Warrnambool.
Some called for a simple upgrade to the current art gallery while others suggested moving it to the Fletcher Jones site.
But it was the "ridiculous" costs that were a big issue for readers.
"That's crazy, nothing wrong with what's there that a coat of paint won't fix," one said.
The cost of living crisis prompted one to ask for cheaper rates instead.
"How can WCC even consider this given how ratepayers are struggling," one asked.
"Forget the idea of a new art gallery completely," another said.
The council is seeking public feedback on two options for the three-level art gallery which includes a 32-space underground car park.
While the cost in today's dollars was $52.5 million, by the time building actually started in 2026-27 the cost would have risen to an estimated $61.7 million.
One reader commented that while it seemed like a lot of money, they city actually needed a bigger space for its gallery.
But others pointed out Hamilton was pushing ahead with a new art gallery so why shouldn't Warrnambool.
"Go for it council, don't let these people that don't see the art tourism potential stop you," one person wrote.
"I think it would be great at Cannon Hill...I don't know why people don't want it there," another said.
