Time to roll out the red carpet again on day the best are honoured

Is it time for the Maskell Medal traditional gathering to return?
COVID-19 taught us so much about efficiency.
Heading out for a meeting on a cold winter night is thankfully almost a thing of the past thanks to Zoom, while working from home is an option embraced by many.
And for sporting organisations, the pandemic also brought with it some lessons.
League best-and-fairest counts were held remotely, a concept the Hampden league has continued with.
The Maskell Medal count is held at a central location, with clubs gathering at their own clubrooms to watch through a livestream.
The league believes this allows clubs to hold a function and make some revenue, and let supporters gather alongside players.
Both valid points, but does it take away the opportunity for the Hampden community to come together in the one room to celebrate the season?
Are there any more unifying things for a sporing club than a bus trip to, and most importantly, from, a lively social function.
Reverting to the Maskell Medal count format from the past would give the chance for every club to celebrate the winners on the day, for former champions to mix with current ones and for everyone to frock and suit up.
