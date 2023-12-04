Police find notebook outlined plans to make $90k profit selling meth

A banned motorist's decision to drive led police to uncover illicit firearms, drugs and a notebook containing plans about making almost $90,000 in profit selling meth.
Police observed Damien Scott, 40, driving with a suspended driver's licence west on Warrnambool's Wanstead Street on November 16, 2023.
He avoided being intercepted by parking in a residential driveway and abandoning the car, the Warrnambool Magistrates Court heard on December 4, 2023.
The windows were down and a tick list, which is commonly used by drug dealers to record sums of money owed by buyers, was seen by police in the centre console of the car.
The court heard Scott was seen driving the same car in Warrnambool later that day and he was subsequently intercepted.
A search of the car uncovered a handgun, 21 grams of methamphetamine, 90ml of GHB, a cap gun, double-edged knife and an imitation firearm that was in parts.
Police also found a notebook that outlined plans to purchase 250 grams and sell in 1.7 gram quantities, making $87,500 in profit.
Scott admitted driving between Melbourne and Warrnambool that day to buy the handgun.
A lawyer for the man said Scott had suffered a disadvantaged childhood that was riddled with drug abuse and that he relapsed in October 2023 after the shooting of his brother.
She said the drug trafficking operation was not a sophisticated process - which magistrate Franz Holzer did not agree with.
"We are talking about the likelihood of significant profit aren't we? And all that pain and grief that applies, or that drugs cause in our community," he said.
The court heard Scott had served 18 days in pre-sentence detention.
The lawyer said the time in custody was a sufficient sentence if it was followed by a community correction order.
But magistrate Franz Holzer said they were not on the same page.
"We're not even in the same book," he said.
"You are in my view well off the mark in terms of proportionality."
The magistrate said Scott had a significant criminal history and was now before the court for drug trafficking at "a significant level".
He said the lawyer made "no real attempt" to address the firearm-related offending which, when combined with drugs, posed "huge community concerns and risks".
Mr Holzer said Scott was looking at months in jail, not weeks or days.
The offender urged the court to reconsider, claiming he ran a food truck business that offered healthy smoothies and could only operate during the hottest months of the year.
Mr Holzer refused and further remanded Scott in custody.
He will appear in court again on January 25, 2024, for a further plea hearing.
