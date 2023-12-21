Time to have a day of rest on the field as well as the court

Has netball led the way in settling on Saturdays only?
The Hampden league has bitten half the bullet when it comes to its Sunday junior competitions.
The league has made the call that all its netball will be played on Saturdays in 2024.
The call ends the separation that required two grades to be played on the Sunday.
But junior football remains a two-day weekly odyssey for clubs and families.
The Warrnambool and District league long ago found a way to fit all its junior and senior grades into the Saturday schedule, clearing the way for football-netball free Sundays.
Will the Hampden league eventually follow suit?
It would require the culling of one junior football age group, but given the struggle nearly all clubs have for player numbers each year, maybe this would be an attractive option.
As we continue to became time poorer with each passing day, having a Sunday that included a sleep-in, a family Sunday lunch and a doze on the couch would be one of life's great pleasures.
