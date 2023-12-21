Time to roll out the big guns to keep representative footy relevant

The Standard looks back at the return of interleague football and asks "does more need to be done?"
In a country football landscape of increasing professionalism, representative football has been a casualty.
Clubs plan to within an inch of their life, with player workloads and concerns of potential injury making interleague a luxury not worth the cost.
But in 2023, the Hampden league dipped its toe back into the water, taking on Ballarat in under 17 and under 23 games.
Hampden won the curtain raiser, while Ballarat were too strong in the main game.
Brisbane Lions legend Jonathan Brown coached the top team and the hearts of many long-time Hampden league supporters were warmed by seeing the bottle green jumper in action again.
But was it enough?
Maybe it should be a starting point, because we need to see the leagues field their very best players in an open-age game.
Until this happens, the profile and the interest in interleague football will not return to its golden years.
This is no slight on the young stars, because many of them would be part of the leagues very best line-up. But now's the time to pit the best against the best and see for real whether interleague has a future, or is just a romantic footnote of the past.
