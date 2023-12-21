Dire reviews give way to big-time events and thumbs up from combatants

Is Reid Oval living up to its hype? We have a close look.
It may have its detractors, but Warrnambool's Reid Oval has got its nose in front when it comes to delivering on what it promised.
The redevelopment of Warrnambool's premier sporting complex came at the cost of $11 million, and with that price tag, also came the scrutiny.
The venue was criticised for a lack of toilets, hidden away and tiny canteen facilities and even cold showers. But despite all the challenges, a quick check on the body of work for the venue makes for impressive reading.
In 2023, the venue has hosted grand finals for the Warrnambool and District and Hampden league football and netball, the local women's and the Warrnambool and District cricket division one grand finals.
It was also the venue for the local athletics event of the year, the Warrnambool Gift.
The cost of the redevelopment was justified by the promise the venue could now host higher grade competitions.
And that has been the case in 2023, with Geelong's AFL team using the oval as the base for its community camp.
The Cats played an AFLW game for points against Geelong at the Reid, and the GWV Rebels also played a home-and-away game at the venue.
And the one final, and often overlooked tick, is the combatants in all these sporting events, who have lauded the quality of the surface.
So the final result?
While nothing's perfect, Reid Oval is an evolving story that overcame some whacks across the ears to still be upright, boxing on and with spring in its step.
