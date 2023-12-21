The Standard
Home/News/Latest News

Dire reviews give way to big-time events and thumbs up from combatants

Anthony Brady
By Anthony Brady
Updated December 22 2023 - 11:28am, first published 8:45am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
South Warrnambool Nick Thompson in front of a packed Reid Oval during the Hampden grand final. Picture by Sean McKenna
South Warrnambool Nick Thompson in front of a packed Reid Oval during the Hampden grand final. Picture by Sean McKenna

Is Reid Oval living up to its hype? We have a close look.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$1/

(min cost $8)

Login or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Anthony Brady

Anthony Brady

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.