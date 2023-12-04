Superbike rider motivated to remain on championship grid in 2024

Warrnambool rider Ted Collins hopes to be on the grid for the 2024 Australian Superbikes Championship but concedes sponsorship deals are needed to "make it possible".
Collins' first season with Livson Racing culminated with an eighth overall finish in the championship standings following the final round at South Australia's The Bend on December 2-3.
"I have an option with the team next year but it all just comes down to money," Collins told The Standard.
"All things going well I'll be with them again next year but we do need to find a fair bit of funding to make it possible."
Collins, who returned to the championship this year, said he was motivated to remain in the mix and see what he could achieve in a second campaign, considering many who finished higher in this year's series had years of experience on him, including champion Troy Herfoss.
"My fitness was a lot better the second half of the year, and obviously getting a lot faster and a lot more comfortable with the bike and the team," Collins said.
"It would be a shame to not get a second go at it.
"To be where we were in our first year I think was a massive achievement.
"Next year we'd have data from every track, I now know all the tracks and how our bike works on the track.
"If we could go again next year with everything we learnt this year, I think the results could be really good."
Collins, who listed lap intensity and an ability to fight harder towards the end of races as improvements, enjoyed a strong final round at The Bend in South Australia from December 2-3.
"It was probably our strongest races of the year," he said. "We crossed the line in seventh (in race two) but I had a jump start penalty which pushed me back to eight.
"To cross the line in seventh was good but more so our pace... in the last race of the season compared to the first round, we were 10 seconds closer to the front.
"It was good to finish the year on a high - we could see the progression of the year and how much we had improved."
Meanwhile, Warrnambool rider Tayla Relph's return to the Supersport 300 grid proved a success with a seventh place finish.
"It was so good to see her out there," Collins, Relph's partner, said.
"To turn up for one race and (be) battling in the front group was pretty awesome.
"I think there was a lot of people that were really surprised about how fast she was and a lot of people wouldn't have seen her as a threat and she was actually beating them."
