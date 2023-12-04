The Standard
Monday, 4 December 2023
Superbike rider motivated to remain on championship grid in 2024

Meg Saultry
By Meg Saultry
December 4 2023 - 5:23pm
Warrnambool's Ted Collins in action during the 2023 Australian Superbikes Championship. Picture by TAYCO Creative
Warrnambool rider Ted Collins hopes to be on the grid for the 2024 Australian Superbikes Championship but concedes sponsorship deals are needed to "make it possible".

